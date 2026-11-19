Vladimir Putin's Cheget nuclear briefcase was spotted in Shenzhen China ahead of the historic trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Footage released late on Wednesday captured Russian President Vladimir Putin carrying his renowned nuclear briefcase during a rare public appearance in Shenzhen China. The recording occurred just before the commencement of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit where a historic formal trilateral meeting is scheduled to take place. This gathering marks the first official three-way dialogue between Putin the United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Historic Trilateral Meeting Context

The visibility of the briefcase underscores the high stakes of the upcoming summit which aims to address critical geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. Reports from CBS News indicate that the footage was posted on their Facebook page late Wednesday after a Russian journalist approached a naval officer. The journalist pointed out the case behind them while the camera focused on the officer and other unidentified individuals standing nearby.

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Identity and Function of the Cheget

The naval officer confirmed the identity of the device when the journalist asked if it was the famous nuclear briefcase. The officer smiled and affirmed that it was indeed the case while walking away in a direction not shown on camera. Known as the Cheget this device allows Putin to maintain unbroken command and control over Russia's nuclear arsenal at all times regardless of his physical location. Fox News notes that the briefcase reportedly travels with Putin at all times but is rarely seen on camera due to strict security protocols.

Nuclear Disarmament and Geopolitical Tensions

The presence of the Cheget coincides with discussions on Iran war and nuclear disarmament which are expected to feature prominently in the summit agenda. Washington stated that these talks follow the expiration of a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons in February. Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before agreeing to talks on China's smaller stockpile according to PUNCH Online.

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Leadership Rhetoric and Diplomatic Goals

Putin addressed the APEC gathering earlier in the day urging for unity rather than division and dialogue rather than ultimatums. He emphasized the need to address rising military and political tensions through cooperative mechanisms. Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump that he looks forward to an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations Asia-Pacific cooperation and the global landscape.

Ukrainian Perspective and Future Outlook

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga spoke to reporters in Kyiv expressing hope that Xi and Trump would put pressure on Russia to end the war. This sentiment highlights the broader international concern regarding the conflict and the potential impact of the summit on regional stability. The proceedings in Shenzhen will be closely watched by global markets and diplomatic corps as a litmus test for future great power relations.