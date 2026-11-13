Pumped-Storage Hydropower Urged as Strategic Infrastructure in COP31 White Paper

A white paper launched at COP31 in Antalya urges governments to treat pumped-storage hydropower as strategic infrastructure for energy security and renewables.

A new international white paper on pumped-storage hydropower was launched at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye. The paper was developed by the Global Alliance for Pumped Storage ( GAPS) with input from more than 60 governments and international agencies. It urges governments to prioritise the technology as strategic infrastructure that strengthens energy security and supports the expansion of renewable electricity.

The white paper outlines seven policy recommendations for accelerating investment in pumped-storage projects. It was presented at a high-level roundtable organised by GAPS, as countries weigh how to strengthen their electricity systems amid growing energy demand and rapid renewable energy expansion.

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How Pumped-Storage Hydropower Stores Electricity

Pumped-storage hydropower uses surplus electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir. When electricity demand rises, the system releases the stored water through turbines to generate power again.

Unlike conventional battery technologies, pumped storage can store large amounts of energy for extended periods. The system also provides services that help maintain electricity grid stability, which is central to the paper's case for the technology.

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The white paper argues that pumped storage could help countries reduce dependence on imported energy resources. The technology relies primarily on water, suitable geographical locations and local labour, rather than imported or processed critical minerals.

Seven Policy Recommendations for Governments

The paper identifies seven priority areas for governments seeking to accelerate pumped-storage development. These include assessing national energy-storage needs and incorporating them into electricity planning, and recognising pumped storage as strategic national security infrastructure.

Other recommendations call for establishing clear legal definitions for energy storage and identifying and preparing suitable sites. Governments are also urged to simplify permitting and licensing procedures, create an enabling investment environment and ensure that pumped-storage operators are adequately remunerated for the services they provide to electricity systems.

According to the paper, significant upfront investment, lengthy development timelines and site-specific preparation requirements have continued to limit pumped-storage projects, despite their established capabilities. The paper states that governments must create the necessary policy, regulatory and market conditions to attract investment, while ensuring that projects meet environmental and social sustainability standards.

Electrification Targets and Grid Services

The launch comes as countries expand electricity access and seek to raise electricity's share of global energy consumption. Under the COP31 Global Electrification Pledge, countries are aiming to increase electricity's share of final energy consumption from about 23 per cent currently to 35 per cent by 2035.

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The paper states that achieving this target will require electricity systems that can accommodate growing renewable generation while maintaining a reliable supply. It identifies pumped storage as one of the established technologies able to provide long-duration energy storage alongside other grid services.

Those services include frequency and voltage control, operating reserves and black-start capabilities, which allow electricity systems to restart after a major outage.

Industry Voice on Energy Security and Sovereignty

Malcolm Turnbull, whose affiliation is given in the source as the International Hydropower Association (IHA), said countries seeking greater energy security and faster electrification cannot afford to overlook the infrastructure needed to support reliable electricity systems.

Turnbull said pumped storage represents a long-term investment in national energy security and sovereignty. He added that the white paper gives governments recommendations for turning the technology's potential into projects, investment and more resilient electricity systems.