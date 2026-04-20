Public Outcry as Boko Haram Issues N5 Billion Ransom Ultimatum for Over 400 Abductees

Nigeria faces a national emergency as Boko Haram demands a N5 billion ransom for 400 abducted women and children from Ngoshe, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for immediate government intervention.

The nation is currently reeling from a wave of profound outrage following the emergence of a chilling video released by the Boko Haram terrorist faction known as Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad. In the disturbing footage, the insurgents have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian federal government, demanding a staggering ransom of N5 billion for the release of more than 400 women and children abducted from the Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State .

These victims were taken during a brutal raid in March 2026, an event that left the local population devastated and the country in a state of mourning. The terrorists have threatened that if their financial demands are not met within the specified window, the captives will be scattered across various remote locations, effectively ensuring they may never be reunited with their families. The Borno South Youth Alliance (BOSYA), which has been actively involved in mediation efforts, has sounded an urgent alarm regarding the gravity of the situation. According to Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, the President of BOSYA, the communication from the insurgents is nothing short of a final warning. The alliance has issued a desperate plea to the highest echelons of Nigerian leadership, including President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, as well as prominent philanthropists like Aliko Dangote, to intervene immediately. The prospect of losing over 400 lives to the whims of a terrorist organization has ignited intense public debate regarding the efficacy of national security protocols and the government's ability to safeguard its citizens from such blatant extortion. Public sentiment has reached a boiling point, with many citizens expressing their utter disillusionment with the state of national security. Critics argue that the audacity of the terrorists to issue ultimatums on domestic soil signifies a deep-seated failure in governance and intelligence operations. There is growing frustration over policies that involve the rehabilitation and reintegration of captured insurgents, with many questioning whether these strategies prioritize the rights of criminals over the lives of innocent civilians. As the 72-hour clock ticks down, the families of the abducted women and children remain in a state of agonizing uncertainty. The situation has transcended typical security reporting, evolving into a defining national emergency that tests the resilience of the Nigerian state and the political will of its leaders to prioritize the safety of its most vulnerable citizens over political considerations or complex bureaucratic processes





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Boko Haram Nigeria Security Ngoshe Abduction Borno State Terrorism

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