Public Commentator Calls for World Bank Apology over Loan Delays

Mahdi Shehu, a public commentator, has called on the World Bank to apologize to Nigerians over alleged delays in loan approvals and disbursements. He warned that legal action may follow if this is not done.

A public commentator, Mahdi Shehu , has called on the World Bank to apologize to Nigeria ns over alleged delays in loan approvals and disbursements, warning that legal action may follow if this is not done.

Shehu made the statement on Sunday in a post on X while reacting to reports that the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu had raised concerns about delays in accessing approved loans. According to him, Nigeria has consistently shown willingness to borrow, while the World Bank has also remained ready to lend, making the situation troubling.

“Nigeria is a serial willing borrower and the World Bank a serial loan giver,” he said. He described the delay in releasing approved funds as suspicious, suggesting it could be a deliberate attempt to frustrate the country’s economic progress.

“Delay in disbursing approved loans appears to be a deliberate sabotage against a stabilized and fully recovered economy and polity,” Shehu said. He also mocked the situation, saying it was unusual for a country eager to borrow to be warning a lender.

“A situation where an ever willing loan seeker is warning an ever willing loan giver must be recorded by the Guinness Book of Records,” he added. Shehu further demanded an apology from the World Bank, warning that failure to do so could lead to a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice.

“The World Bank must apologize to all Nigerians for the delay which will affect our comfort level, otherwise we will file a class action at the World Court of Justice,” he said. He also insisted that there would be no room for settlement once the legal process begins.

“And the moment we file against them, there will be no room for out-of-court settlement,” he added. Take note that our defence team will be led by the ever competent and patriotic Chief Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN the attorney general of APC/NIGERIANS





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World Bank Loan Delays Nigeria Mahdi Shehu Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Court Of Justice World Court Of Justice

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