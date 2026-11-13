PUBG MOBILE partners Davido, launches PUBG MOBILE FLASH for wider access

PUBG MOBILE has teamed up with global music star Davido to launch PUBG MOBILE FLASH, a lighter version of the Battle Royale game, alongside the 30BG Card Drop campaign offering prizes and exclusive rewards.

PUBG MOBILE has joined forces with global music superstar Davido in a collaboration that brings together music, gaming and African youth culture, while introducing PUBG MOBILE FLASH, a new way for more players to experience its Battle Royale gameplay.

The partnership is notable because Davido is not new to the game. Beyond his status as a global music star, he is a PUBG MOBILE player himself, sharing the same passion for squad tactics and close-range action as millions of fans. With this partnership, Davido is opening the door and inviting his fans to drop in and play alongside him. His connection to gaming reflects a wider movement across Africa, where gaming has become a big part of youth culture.

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For a generation that plays, creates and connects on mobile, having one of its biggest stars on the battlegrounds speaks directly to how young Africans live and play today. With over one billion downloads worldwide, PUBG MOBILE has established itself as a global gaming phenomenon, offering an immersive Battle Royale experience defined by world-class gaming quality, engaging shooting gameplay and the excitement of competing and connecting with others.

PUBG MOBILE FLASH Boosts Accessibility

Its latest introduction, PUBG MOBILE FLASH, builds on this experience by making the game more accessible to a wider audience. Designed to deliver the core PUBG MOBILE Battle Royale experience through a smaller initial download and optimised performance, PUBG MOBILE FLASH creates more opportunities for players to enjoy the game across a wider range of smartphones.

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This means more people can access the excitement of the battlegrounds without compromising the essential gameplay that has made PUBG MOBILE a recognised name in mobile gaming. Importantly, PUBG MOBILE FLASH is designed as a new way to experience the game, rather than a simplified or inferior alternative. Players can also connect and play with friends across PUBG MOBILE and PUBG MOBILE FLASH, reinforcing the social experience that makes gaming more engaging.

Davido Campaign Offers Exclusive Prizes

The introduction of PUBG MOBILE FLASH also reflects the brand's commitment to expanding access to premium mobile gaming, particularly across markets such as Africa, where making high-quality digital experiences accessible to more smartphone users presents a significant opportunity for growth. The collaboration includes the 30BG Card Drop campaign, where fans can complete missions, earn draws, collect exclusive Davido, City and Holiday cards, and stand a chance to win prizes, including Oriade concert tickets, the Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G+ and limited-edition 30BG merchandise.

Additionally, players stand a chance to win exclusive gift items featuring Davido by simply downloading the game and participating in the in-game activities. Players can visit gamepubgm.com to participate and explore the available rewards. For Davido, the collaboration provides an opportunity to bring his passion for gaming closer to his fans, connecting entertainment with an interactive global community.

His involvement adds a distinctly cultural dimension to the partnership, creating a bridge between the international gaming phenomenon and Africa's vibrant youth and entertainment landscape. Through this collaboration, PUBG MOBILE aims to strengthen its connection with African audiences while introducing more players to its expansive gaming community. The launch of PUBG MOBILE FLASH represents another step towards making world-class Battle Royale gaming more accessible, giving more people the opportunity to experience the excitement, competition and camaraderie of the battlegrounds.

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As the partnership unfolds, audiences can look forward to more exciting developments from Davido and PUBG MOBILE, with further music collaboration details expected as part of a subsequent campaign phase. Players can download PUBG MOBILE FLASH on the App Store and Google Play Store, and experience a new way to join the battlegrounds.

PUB MOBILE Deepens African Localisation

PUBG MOBILE has long been committed to the African market, continuously improving the player experience through server development, network optimisation, community operations, creator support and local cultural co-creation. Through initiatives such as the Version 4.5, PUBG MOBILE will further deepen its localisation efforts in Africa by bringing local stars, music and culture into the game.

Through customised songs, music videos, voice packs, outfits, avatar frames and other in-game resources, PUBG MOBILE hopes that African players will not only take part in the game, but also see their own cultural expression represented within it.