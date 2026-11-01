PTAD Disburses N13.87bn Pension Arrears to 18,822 Retirees

PTAD has paid N13.87bn in pension increment arrears to 18,822 retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme. The payments cover 13.8% and 20.55% increases for PHCN and five other defunct agencies.

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate ( PTAD) has disbursed N13.87bn in outstanding pension increment arrears to 18,822 retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). The payments cover beneficiaries of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria ( PHCN) and five other government-linked organisations.

PTAD's Head of Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, announced the disbursement in a statement on Sunday. He said the payments followed pension increases of 13.8 per cent and 20.55 per cent approved by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) in a circular dated January 14, 2026.

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PTAD Pays Pension Arrears to DBS Pensioners

The statement read: The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate has paid N13,873,565,547.52 (Thirteen Billion, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Three Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty-Seven Naira, Fifty-Two Kobo) in pension increment arrears to 18,822 Defined Benefit Scheme Pensioners. A breakdown showed that N9.42bn was paid to 7,391 PHCN pensioners as arrears from the 13.8 per cent increment.

The payments covered 65 months, from June 1, 2021, to October 31, 2026, meaning affected retirees accumulated more than five years of outstanding adjustments. The PHCN beneficiaries accounted for approximately 67.9 per cent of the total amount disbursed, despite representing only 39.3 per cent of the pensioners who received payments. PTAD also paid N4.46bn to 11,431 pensioners from five defunct agencies to settle 22 months of arrears from the 20.55 per cent increment.

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The arrears covered January 1, 2025, to October 31, 2026. These beneficiaries accounted for approximately 32.1 per cent of the total disbursement. The five affected organisations were the Peoples Bank of Nigeria, Assurance Bank, NICON Insurance, Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation and NITEL/MTEL. PTAD described the payments as part of efforts to address outstanding pension obligations and improve the welfare of retirees who served in government establishments.

Federal Government Commitment to Retiree Welfare

The statement said: These payments are a clear demonstration of the Federal Government's commitment to the welfare of senior citizens who served this nation diligently. It added that the government remained committed to ensuring that pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme received their approved entitlements. The Defined Benefit Scheme covers eligible retirees whose pensions are determined under applicable public service pension arrangements. PTAD is responsible for administering benefits for pensioners under its jurisdiction.

Unlike the Contributory Pension Scheme, under which employees and employers contribute to individual Retirement Savings Accounts, the DBS covers eligible public-sector retirees under the pre-existing arrangement. The latest payment is significant for beneficiaries who have waited for accumulated arrears from approved pension increases. Such payments can help retirees meet essential expenses, particularly as rising living costs continue to put pressure on household budgets.

Efforts to Resolve Pension Anomalies

PTAD said the intervention formed part of the Federal Government's efforts to resolve longstanding pension anomalies and honour outstanding obligations to retirees. It also pledged to strengthen pension administration, improve payment efficiency, and ensure beneficiaries receive their entitlements without unnecessary delays. The statement concluded: PTAD remains committed to ensuring efficient pension administration, the timely payment of pension entitlements and the continuous improvement of the welfare of DBS Pensioners.

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PTAD said the disbursement demonstrated the Federal Government's commitment to senior citizens' welfare and its efforts to correct longstanding pension anomalies under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.