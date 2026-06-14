PTAD Criticizes Protest by Former Assurance Bank Workers Over Pension Exclusion

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate has criticized a protest by ex-workers of defunct Assurance Bank Plc, stating they are not entitled to the N32,000 pension increment due to a percentage-based review structure. PTAD disclosed payments of over N5 billion to eligible pensioners and reaffirmed its commitment to transparent disbursement.

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate has strongly criticized a protest staged by former workers of the defunct Assurance Bank Plc at its Lagos State office, describing their demands as contrary to Federal Government guidelines.

The ex-workers demonstrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, over their exclusion from the N32,000 pension increment approved by President Bola Tinubu in 2024. In a statement sent to Sunday PUNCH, PTAD management acknowledged the constitutional right of retirees to express concerns but noted that the protesters were fully aware they were not entitled to the specific N32,000 increment. According to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission circular Ref.

No. SWC/S/04/S.542/III/461 dated September 27, 2024, Defined Benefit Scheme pensioners of Peoples Bank of Nigeria, Assurance Bank, Nigeria Reinsurance, NICON Insurance, and NITEL/MTEL are exempted from the N32,000 pension increment. Instead, they are placed on a separate percentage-based review structure. PTAD further referenced NSIWC Circular Ref. No. SWC/S/04/S.557/T/233 dated November 24, 2024, which entitles these DBS pensioners to pension increases of 10.66 per cent and 12.95 per cent.

The agency expressed surprise that the ex-workers, accompanied by media, chose to disrupt operations over a policy already communicated to them. PTAD emphasized that all affected pensioners had been duly informed, making the protest unnecessary. Highlighting payments already made, PTAD revealed that it implemented the 10.66 per cent, 12.95 per cent, and N32,000 pension increments for all eligible retirees in its September 2025 monthly payroll, clearing all subsequent arrears.

The directorate disclosed that in December 2025, PTAD disbursed a total sum of N5,095,197,136.52 to 11,205 eligible DBS pensioners of the defunct agencies, being a 50 per cent payment of arrears from the percentage increases. PTAD reaffirmed its commitment to retirees under the Renewed Hope Agenda, stating it would continue to ensure all eligible DBS pensioners receive full entitlements promptly and transparently.

The protest, however, highlighted a perceived discriminatory dichotomy enforced by PTAD, which absorbed workers in 2019 but has allegedly failed to match benefits with regular Federal Government retirees. Protest coordinator Idowu Oshikoya, an ex-Assurance Bank staff, said many retirees receive pensions under N10,000 despite the President's directive for a minimum pension baseline. He emphasized that the N32,000 palliative for minimum wage earners excluded their group, leaving them struggling to survive.

The standoff reflects ongoing tensions between pensioners from defunct agencies and the government's regulatory framework, as retirees continue to demand equitable treatment under the law





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PTAD Assurance Bank Pension Increment Protest NSIWC Circular

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