PSG Victory Celebrations Turn Violent in Paris, Hundreds Arrested After Champions League Win

Following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory over Arsenal, thousands of fans flooded Paris but clashes with police led to 416 arrests nationwide, property damage, and a massive security operation.

Following Paris Saint-Germain's dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest, celebrations across Paris on May 30, 2026, escalated into widespread civil unrest.

Thousands of supporters flooded iconic locations such as the Champs-Élysées Avenue and Place du Trocadero, but the festivities were marred by violent clashes with law enforcement, extensive property damage, and a massive police operation. The French interior ministry reported that 416 individuals were detained nationwide, with 283 arrests in Paris alone, as police deployed approximately 22,000 officers across France, including 8,000 in the capital.

Seven police officers were wounded in the confrontations, which interior minister Laurent Nunez condemned as absolutely unacceptable. In an effort to contain the chaos, Paris tram lines were halted, several metro stations were closed, and bus traffic was stopped in certain areas. The unrest extended to the peripherique, the Paris ring road, where a group of supporters stormed the highway, bringing traffic to a standstill and igniting flares.

Near the Parc des Princes stadium, where tens of thousands of fans gathered to watch the match, an additional 4,000 to 5,000 people loitered outside, throwing projectiles at officers. About 150 individuals attempted to force their way into the stadium through a gate but were repelled by police. Clashes erupted in the vicinity, prompting officers to deploy tear gas in response to fireworks being hurled at them. A barricade constructed from rental bikes was also dismantled by authorities.

The violence prompted reactions from political figures, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who criticized the situation on platform X, stating that only in France does a football victory spark riots and compel citizens to lock themselves in their homes to avoid violence. A police spokesperson emphasized the responsibility to guarantee a calm and secure celebration.

The day's events were further complicated by other major happenings in Paris, including a concert by singer Aya Nakamura at the Stade de France, a performance by rapper Damso at La Défense Arena, and the ongoing French Open tennis tournament. In the lead-up to the match, many shops along the Champs-Élysées boarded up their windows to prevent a repeat of the looting that occurred after PSG's previous Champions League win.

Authorities seized two dozen flares and about 100 fireworks during the evening, and a bus shelter was destroyed near the avenue. A bakery and a restaurant were also damaged near the Parc des Princes. Despite the unrest, plans proceeded for a victory parade on the Champs-de-Mars on Sunday afternoon, expected to draw around 100,000 people, followed by a reception for the players at the Elysee Palace with President Emmanuel Macron





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PSG Champions League Paris Riots Football Celebration Police Clashes

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