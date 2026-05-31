PSG Dominate UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

UEFA has announced the 2025/26 Champions League Team of the Season, with Paris Saint-Germain dominating the selection. The team includes players from Arsenal, Bayern München, and Atlético de Madrid, highlighting the competitiveness and depth of talent in European football.

UEFA has announced the 2025/26 Champions League Team of the Season, with Paris Saint-Germain dominating the selection, followed by Arsenal . The announcement came after PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to win their second consecutive Champions League title on Saturday.

The selection includes Player of the Season Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who occupies the left-wing position, while Vitinha, named Player of the Match in the final, is included in midfield. In defence, Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes also made the team, while Ousmane Dembélé was selected in attack. Arsenal have three players in the team, while Bayern München contributed two players and Atlético de Madrid had one representative.

The defensive line features Atlético de Madrid's Marcos Llorente, PSG's Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes, alongside Arsenal defender Gabriel. In midfield, Bayern München's Michael Olise is joined by Arsenal's Declan Rice, PSG's Vitinha and Kvaratskhelia. Goalkeeper David Raya from Arsenal completes the team. The UEFA Champions League Team of the Season is a prestigious honour that recognises the top performers in European club football.

The selection process is rigorous, with a panel of experts evaluating the performances of players throughout the season. The final team is chosen based on a combination of factors, including goal-scoring, defensive solidity, and overall impact on the game. The 2025/26 Champions League Team of the Season is a testament to the quality and depth of talent in European football.

PSG's dominance of the team is a reflection of their impressive season, which saw them win the Champions League title for the second consecutive year. The team also features players from Arsenal, Bayern München, and Atlético de Madrid, highlighting the competitiveness and depth of talent in European football. The selection of the team is a celebration of the achievements of the players and their clubs, and is a recognition of their hard work and dedication to the sport





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UEFA Champions League Team Of The Season Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Bayern München Atlético De Madrid

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