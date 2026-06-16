PRP Mourns Death of Former Army Public Relations Director, Criticizes Government on Security Situation

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Tuesday mourned the death of former Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd.), while renewing its criticism of the Federal Government over the worsening security situation in the country.

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Tuesday mourned the death of former Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd. ), while renewing its criticism of the Federal Government over the worsening security situation in the country.

The opposition party described the late military officer's death in captivity as a tragic reflection of what it called the government's inability to protect Nigerians from kidnappers and bandits. Abubakar was reported to have died in captivity after he and his wife, Amina, were abducted by bandits several weeks ago in Katsina State.

The PRP's reaction came barely 24 hours after troops of the Nigerian Army, supported by the Nigerian Air Force, rescued Mrs Abubakar during a search-and-rescue operation conducted under Operation Fansan Yamma. The Defence Headquarters announced the rescue on Monday, stating that the bandits shot Mrs Abubakar before abandoning her and fleeing as troops advanced on their location. Reacting, the PRP spokesman lamented the development, saying no Nigerian deserves to die in the manner he did.

He said, 'The PRP is profoundly saddened and outraged by the death of General Rabe Abubakar (retd) in captivity and the ongoing abduction of many innocent Nigerians. This tragic incident is a stark and undeniable testament to the failure of President Tinubu's administration to provide the security and protection that every Nigerian deserves. It exposes the stark reality that the current government lacks both the will and the capacity to safeguard lives and property in our nation.

' Ishaq said the incident, alongside the continued abduction of other Nigerians, including schoolchildren in Oyo State, highlighted the urgent need for stronger action against insecurity. PDP unveils Ogun deputy governorship candidate This terrible incident, coupled with the continued captivity of many other innocent Nigerians, including school children in Oyo State, underscores the urgent need for accountability and decisive action.

It is a clear indication that the administration's rhetoric is far removed from the harsh realities faced by our people daily. This is precisely why PRP recently called for President Tinubu's resignation — because leadership without capacity and integrity only perpetuates fear, insecurity, and despair among Nigerians. The party argued that Nigeria possesses adequate resources and manpower to tackle insecurity but lacks the leadership required to deploy them effectively.

The nation is endowed with sufficient resources, assets, and human potential to roll back the wave of insecurity that threatens our collective peace and development. What we lack, however, is the courage, imagination, integrity, and compassion necessary to confront and defeat bandits and kidnappers effectively. The time for mere words and superficial gestures has passed; Nigeria needs action that is firm, strategic, and relentless.

The PRP also called on the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of all persons still being held by kidnappers across the country. We demand that all immediate steps be taken to secure the swift and safe release of all other captives held in Nigeria. The government must move beyond issuing press statements and show real commitment to ending this cycle of violence and impunity.

We call on Nigerians to rise and adopt all lawful means necessary to insist that President Tinubu goes beyond rhetoric. Our collective destiny depends on it. The enemies of peace and progress should no longer register victories over us. Enough is enough.

Nigeria deserves leadership that is courageous, imaginative, and compassionate. The time for change is now. The death of Abubakar has reignited concerns over the growing wave of kidnappings and bandit attacks across parts of northern Nigeria, despite ongoing military operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and restoring security in affected communities. All rights reserved.

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