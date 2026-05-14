PRP Chairman Reveals Why Alliance With Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso Failed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed explains the breakdown of talks between the PRP and political leaders Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso over demands for guaranteed tickets and party positions.

The Nigerian political landscape is currently undergoing a period of intense strategizing as various political actors begin to cast their eyes toward the 2027 general elections.

Amidst this atmosphere of shifting loyalties and strategic realignments, the National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, known as the PRP, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has provided an extensive clarification regarding the collapse of potential alliances with two of the most prominent figures in contemporary Nigerian politics: Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party. Speaking during a Hausa-language political program aired on DITV Kaduna, Baba-Ahmed shed light on the intricate negotiations that took place behind closed doors, revealing a fundamental clash between the desires of high-profile political aspirants and the institutional principles of the PRP.

According to the PRP chairman, the discussions between the party and the two political heavyweights had actually progressed to a significant stage, reaching a point where the formation of a dedicated committee was suggested to streamline further dialogue. However, the momentum of these talks stalled when the conditions presented by Obi and Kwankwaso became apparent. The primary point of contention revolved around the guarantee of the party’s presidential ticket.

Both politicians reportedly sought an assurance that they would be awarded the nomination for the 2027 presidency without facing any form of internal opposition or competitive primaries. Baba-Ahmed emphasized that such a demand was entirely contrary to the core values of the Peoples Redemption Party. He pointed out that the PRP operates on a foundation of democratic processes and does not engage in the practice of pre-determining candidates through backroom deals.

He questioned why individuals who present themselves as formidable and widely supported contenders would feel the need to avoid a democratic contest within the party. Beyond the issue of the presidential ticket, the negotiations were further complicated by demands regarding the party's internal administrative structure.

The camps representing Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso reportedly requested a substantial number of leadership positions within the PRP, justifying these demands by pointing to the massive wave of supporters they intended to migrate into the party. While Baba-Ahmed acknowledged the undeniable political clout and the vast networks of influence that both Obi and Kwankwaso possess, he remained steadfast in the belief that party positions cannot be traded for numbers.

He clarified that the party was not opposed to their supporters joining, but insisted that the proper sequence of events must be followed: first, official membership must be established, and only then can discussions regarding roles and responsibilities take place. The PRP leadership maintained that the party's constitution and internal regulations are paramount and cannot be bypassed to accommodate the egos or interests of external political actors, regardless of their popularity.

This revelation underscores a broader tension within Nigerian politics between the cult of personality and the necessity of strong institutional frameworks. By refusing to grant an automatic ticket or guaranteed positions, the PRP has signaled that it prioritizes its organizational integrity over a quick surge in membership or immediate political visibility.

Baba-Ahmed’s insistence that Obi and Kwankwaso should first become humble members of the party before aspiring to its highest offices reflects a desire to move away from the traditional Nigerian political culture of merging parties solely for electoral convenience without ideological alignment. As the 2027 elections approach, the failure of these negotiations suggests that the path to a unified opposition may be fraught with difficulties, as the challenge remains not just in finding common opponents, but in reconciling the demands of powerful individuals with the democratic protocols of the parties they seek to lead





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