Protestors Demanding Strict Action on Illegal Immigration March through Kwa-Thema as President Addresses National Concern

Dozens of anti-illegal immigration protestors marched through Kwa-Thema, a township southeast of Johannesburg, urging stricter government enforcement. President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the issue nationally, balancing public concern with the need to prevent vigilante justice. Recent xenophobic incidents, overseas assistance for affected citizens, and the broader context of South Africa's immigrant population underscore the urgency of comprehensive immigration reform and community dialogue. The protest, largely peaceful amidst tense atmosphere, reflects a national conversation over security, integration and rule of law.

Dozens of anti‑illegal immigration protesters marched through the township of Kwa-Thema, situated about 40 kilometres southeast of Johannesburg, on Monday. The demonstration unfolded a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly committed to addressing the controversial groups that have been accused of inciting xenophobic violence across the country.

The marches were largely peaceful, though some participants were seen carrying sticks as they chanted slogans demanding stricter government enforcement on undocumented foreigners. Broadcast footage from the South African Broadcasting Corporation shows the crowd moving through the township, singing and marching in unison while maintaining a calm demeanor. Ramaphosa's remarks during a national address on Sunday acknowledged the deep concerns that many South Africans hold regarding illegal immigration.

Nevertheless, he cautioned the public that the state must not allow vigilante groups to take the law into their own hands.

"We will and must not allow groups to use the legitimate concerns of South Africans to destabilise our country through inciting lawlessness and violence," the president stated. He went on to pledge that authorities would take action against those who exploit perceived economic insecurity to further political, personal or criminal agendas.

The protests were met with a sense of relief by organizers who expressed gratitude that the topic had entered the national conversation while reaffirming their intention to persist with their campaign. The issue has taken on renewed urgency in light of recent violent incidents against immigrants over the past two years. In 2008, the worst episode of xenophobic violence in modern South African history claimed 62 lives, many of them foreigners.

More recently, two Mozambican nationals were killed in an escalation of unrest. Hundreds of foreign residents from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Somalia sought refuge in Durban's eastern port city after being threatened with forced removal by local residents. Several African countries have responded by arranging repatriation flights and bus services to bring citizens home, with Ghana reporting the processing of more than 600 nationals over the weekend, bringing the total number that have returned to 995.

South Africa, as Africa's leading economy, hosts more than three million foreigners, just over five percent of its population. The repeated tensions surrounding immigration highlight the need for comprehensive, humane immigration policies and community engagement to prevent future violence. The protests in Kwa-Thema reflect a broader national dialogue about security, integration, and the rule of law, urging the government to act decisively while safeguarding the rights of all residents.





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