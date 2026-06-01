Protesters Storm Oyo State Government House Demanding Action Over Insecurity

Protesters under the banner of the Take-It-Back Movement stormed the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan, demanding urgent action over worsening insecurity and the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

Despite heavy rainfall on Monday, protesters under the banner of the Take-It-Back Movement stormed the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan, demanding urgent action over worsening insecurity and the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The demonstrators, who had earlier converged on Mokola Roundabout, marched through parts of the state capital before arriving at the Government House. Chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions, the protesters vowed not to be deterred by the downpour, describing their action as a civic duty to draw attention to the plight of affected families.

Some of the placards read: Security for all, not for a few, End kidnapping in Oyo State now, Safer roads and communities now, and Protect farmers, traders and students. The protest comes amid growing public anger over the abduction of pupils and teachers in communities within Oriire Local Government Area, where armed men recently invaded schools and whisked away victims.

The Oyo State Government has been criticized for its handling of the security situation in the state, with many calling for more effective measures to be taken to address the rising cases of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity. The protesters are demanding that the government takes urgent action to address the security situation and provide adequate protection for citizens, particularly in areas that have been affected by kidnapping and other forms of violence.

They are also calling for the government to take steps to improve the overall security situation in the state, including increasing the number of security personnel and improving the infrastructure in affected areas. The protesters are determined to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met, and they are calling on the government to engage with them in a constructive dialogue to find a solution to the security crisis in the state.

The Oyo State Government has not commented on the protest, but it is expected to respond to the demands of the protesters in the coming days. The protest is a clear indication of the growing public frustration with the government's handling of the security situation in the state, and it highlights the need for the government to take more effective measures to address the rising cases of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.

The protesters are also calling for the government to provide support to the families of the victims of kidnapping, including providing them with financial assistance and other forms of support. The protest is a major development in the ongoing security crisis in Oyo State, and it is expected to have significant implications for the government's handling of the situation in the coming days.

The protesters are determined to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met, and they are calling on the government to engage with them in a constructive dialogue to find a solution to the security crisis in the state. The Oyo State Government has not commented on the protest, but it is expected to respond to the demands of the protesters in the coming days.

The protest is a clear indication of the growing public frustration with the government's handling of the security situation in the state, and it highlights the need for the government to take more effective measures to address the rising cases of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity. The protesters are also calling for the government to provide support to the families of the victims of kidnapping, including providing them with financial assistance and other forms of support.

The protest is a major development in the ongoing security crisis in Oyo State, and it is expected to have significant implications for the government's handling of the situation in the coming days





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Oyo State Government House Protesters Take-It-Back Movement Insecurity Abduction

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