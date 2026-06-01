Protesters Demand Urgent Government Action Over Abducted Pupils and Teachers in Oyo State

Civil society groups are staging a protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in the state. The demonstration comes a few days after teachers protested in Ogbomoso, where the kidnapping incident occurred, demanding urgent action over the fate of the victims.

The protesters are demanding urgent government action to secure the safe return of the recently abducted pupils and teachers in the state. Civil society groups are staging a protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in the state.

The demonstration comes a few days after teachers protested in Ogbomoso, where the kidnapping incident occurred, demanding urgent action over the fate of the victims. The protesters are marching through parts of the city carrying placards with inscriptions such as, ‘Every Life Matters, Stop the Kidnappers,’ ‘47 Abducted, Scared and Alone,’ and ‘Stand Up! Speak Out! ’ The abduction incident in Oriire Local Government Area, has continued to generate concern among education stakeholders and residents across the state.

On Monday last week, teachers shut down classroom activities in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and staged a peaceful protest to the TESCOM office in the town over the abduction of students and teachers, which resulted in the killing of one teacher. A week after the teachers protest, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to withdraw their services from schools beginning Monday, June 1, 2026, until further notice.

According to the directive issued by the national leadership of the union, the strike is in protest against the continued captivity of abducted teachers and pupils, whose rescue and safe release, according to the Union, ‘remain uncertain. ’ It argued that the prolonged detention of the victims has created fear and anxiety among teachers, discouraged parents from sending their children to school, and heightened tension across communities in the state.

In a release signed by the NUT chairman, Oyo state wing, Comrade Hassan Fatai, the NUT said the industrial action is ‘aimed at drawing the attention of government authorities to the urgent need to intensify efforts toward securing the safe release of the abductees without further delay. ’ The union urged all teachers to comply fully with the directive, remain law-abiding, and stay safe in their respective homes throughout the period of the strike.

It also reaffirmed its solidarity with the abducted teachers, pupils, and their families, stressing that lawful engagements with relevant government authorities would continue until the victims regain their freedom. Meanwhile, President Bola has approved the appointment of 1,000 forest guards and the deployment of a special rescue team following the abduction of teachers and students in Oyo State.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday following the visit of a Federal Government delegation to Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State in the wake of the abduction of pupils and teachers from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on May 15, 2026.

‘As part of immediate measures to strengthen security in the area, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State in collaboration with the state government. The delegation also informed community leaders and lawmakers that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be conveyed to the President for consideration and approval.

In addition, the President also directed a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers. The delegation was led by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and included the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu; the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

They conveyed President Tinubu’s deep concern over the incident and his commitment to securing the safe return of the victims





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