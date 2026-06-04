Protesters Demand Rescue of Abducted School Children in Abuja

A protest led by Omoyele Sowore's Take-It-Back Movement in Abuja calls for the immediate rescue of abducted pupils and teachers from Oyo State, amid heavy security deployment.

A protest organized by the Take-It-Back Movement took place in Abuja on Thursday, led by activist and presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore . The demonstrators marched through parts of the Federal Capital Territory, demanding the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo State.

Chanting slogans such as Bring Back Our Children Now, Rescue or Resign Now, Tinubu must go, and Save our school now, the protesters voiced their frustration with the government's handling of security. The protest came after gunmen attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso on May 15, abducting about 45 pupils, teachers, and the school principal.

One of the abducted teachers, an assistant headmaster identified as Mr. Adesiyan, was killed by the kidnappers after a video of the incident surfaced online. Security forces were heavily deployed around the Presidential Villa, with armed police officers, soldiers, and other personnel mounting barricades and conducting stop-and-search operations on roads leading to Aso Rock. The security measures caused significant traffic disruptions around the Federal Secretariat, National Assembly, and Supreme Court corridors as motorists were diverted to alternative routes.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Sowore accused the Nigerian government of failing to address worsening insecurity across the country. He stated that the protest was a reversal of what might become the final push for revolution in Nigeria and demanded that President Tinubu immediately rescue the kidnapped children and secure their release. The protesters moved through areas including Eagle Square and the Federal High Court while security personnel monitored the demonstration.

This protest followed a similar demonstration by the Take-It-Back Movement in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, where they also demanded the rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers. The union behind the protest emphasized that the action was necessary to pressure the government to improve security in schools for the safety of students and teachers. The abduction incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for better protection of educational institutions.

In response, security agencies have been placed on high alert, and search operations are ongoing to locate the victims. The government has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the protest or the abduction. The persistence of such abductions highlights the severe security challenges facing the country, particularly in rural areas where schools are often targeted by criminal gangs.

The Take-It-Back Movement has vowed to continue its activism until all abducted individuals are freed and the government takes concrete steps to secure the nation's schools. The protest in Abuja was peaceful but marked by a strong show of force from security operatives. The heavy deployment indicates the government's sensitivity to public demonstrations, especially those critical of its performance. The movement's leaders have called on citizens to join future protests to amplify their demands.

The abduction of schoolchildren has become a recurring nightmare in Nigeria, with numerous cases reported in recent years. The government has implemented various measures, including security committees and surveillance, but the problem persists. Critics argue that more comprehensive strategies, including addressing poverty and unemployment, are needed to tackle the root causes of kidnapping and insecurity. The protest in Abuja is a stark reminder of the growing public discontent with the security situation.

As the country grapples with these challenges, the voices of activists and concerned citizens continue to push for change. The outcome of the protest and the government's response will be closely watched by both local and international observers. The safety of schoolchildren remains a top priority, and the pressure on President Tinubu's administration to deliver on its promises of security is mounting.

The Take-It-Back Movement, known for its unyielding stance against government failures, is likely to keep up its activism until tangible results are achieved. The incident has also reignited debates about the effectiveness of the current security architecture and the need for reforms. Many Nigerians are calling for a more proactive approach to prevent future abductions and ensure the swift rescue of victims.

The protest in Abuja is just one example of the growing grassroots activism in the country, as ordinary citizens take to the streets to demand accountability and action





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