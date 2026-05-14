Protest in Lagos over Prolonged Power Outage

Residents of the Agbado area of Lagos State protested at the office of Ikeja Electric over prolonged power outage affecting the community. The protesters demanded immediate restoration of power supply and alleged that the company failed to provide adequate information regarding the cause of the outage or when electricity would be restored.

Residents of the Agbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday protested at the office of Ikeja Electric over prolonged power outage affecting the community. The protesters, largely made up of women, reportedly blocked the entrance to the electricity distribution company's office while demanding the immediate restoration of power supply to the area.

According to residents, the blackout has persisted for several weeks, disrupting economic activities, affecting households and increasing the financial burden on residents who now rely heavily on alternative power sources. Some members of the community accused the company of failing to provide adequate information regarding the cause of the outage or when electricity would be restored. The demonstrators also alleged that several complaints lodged with the company yielded little response, prompting them to organise the protest.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the residents called on relevant authorities to intervene and ensure a lasting solution to the electricity crisis in the community. Reacting to the protest, officials of Ikeja Electric appealed to residents to remain calm, explaining that the outage was caused by technical issues. The company assured the community that efforts were ongoing to rectify the fault and restore stable electricity supply to the affected areas.

The protest reflects growing frustration among residents in parts of Lagos over recurring electricity supply challenges and the economic impact of prolonged blackouts on homes and businesses





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Lagos State Ikeja Electric Power Outage Protest Economic Impact Recurring Challenges Alternate Power Sources

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