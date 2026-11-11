Oduwole Defends Tinubu Economic Reforms, Says Prosperity Is Already Flowing

Trade Minister Jumoke Oduwole says the gains of President Tinubu's economic reforms are becoming visible despite hardship, defending the 2023 fuel subsidy removal as necessary.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole has defended President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, saying the gains of the administration's reforms are already becoming visible despite the hardship experienced by Nigerians.

Oduwole said the removal of the fuel subsidy in 2023 came with economic consequences but was necessary to address structural problems in the economy. She spoke on Wednesday on Channels Television's Politics Today. She said the country needed to address economic challenges that had persisted for decades before expecting lasting improvements. According to her, the foundation for progress has now been laid.

Also read Nigeria Minister Defends Tinubu Reforms as Inclusive and Beneficial to All Citizens

Reforms Were Necessary Despite Initial Pain

Where we are coming from is like four decades, and we had to fix that foundation, she said. There is no way you can plant new seeds in bad soil and expect anything to germinate. She recalled that the President stated from day one that the reforms would be painful and asked Nigerians to stay with him. But Nigerians do not want to hear the statistics, she added.

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She said she could reel out macroeconomic gains, including the removal of subsidy, inflation coming down and foreign exchange stability. We forget where we are coming from, she said. The minister said the foundation had been laid in a way that is empirically verifiable. She then acknowledged that the cost of living remained high and citizens were experiencing hardship.

The foundation has been laid, empirically verifiable, she said. But Nigerians, now, is the cost of living high? Are people in pain? Yes, we are also Nigerians.

Foundation Laid, Prosperity Emerging

She said this is the time Nigerians have to stay through, adding that the situation is already coming down. Prosperity is already flowing, she declared. Oduwole maintained that the Nigerian economy had been stabilised, adding that the country had demonstrated resilience in the face of global economic shocks. She said Tinubu had shown the courage and understanding required to implement economic reforms.

She noted that stabilising the economy was his primary promise during the 2023 election campaign. I would say President Tinubu has had the courage; he has the understanding to take on economic reforms, she said. His number one promise in 2023 was to stabilise this economy. She said four out of the eight pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda are centred on the Nigerian economy.

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Did he deliver? Even if it is 50 per cent, it is a pass mark, she said. She added that this does not even account for what he did with infrastructure. Yes, we have a lot more to do, she said.

Tinubu's Courage and Economic Stabilisation

She said the President recently spoke to ministers at the Federal Executive Council concerning power. She said he charges all of them, adding that they do not have the luxury of not delivering. Asked about the administration's promise to create one million information and communications technology jobs within 24 months in 2023, she said the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy had provided a significant number of jobs in the ICT sector.

She also cited other initiatives and programmes, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, increased infrastructure investment and consumer credit programmes as gains that would form part of Tinubu's legacy. The minister also said the administration had encouraged Nigerian entrepreneurs to export their products and services. She urged citizens to produce what they consumed. Nigeria won the jollof rice war for the first time, she noted.

Legacy of Jobs, Infrastructure and Exports

Oduwole said President Tinubu had done what he believed was right for the country. She expressed confidence that history would judge his administration favourably. Mr. President has done what he knows and believes is right for Nigeria, she said. And I believe, based on evidence, empirical, that posterity and history will be extremely kind to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.