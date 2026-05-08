Prosecution Witness in Kogi State Governor’s Money Laundering Trial: No Conversation, No Instructions

The 14th prosecution witness in the ongoing alleged money laundering trial of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and two others, Ramadan Jibrin, a staff member of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), testified that he never had any conversation with the three defendants regarding the property before the court. He also stated that he never received instructions from any of the defendants.

The 14th prosecution witness in the alleged money laundering trial of the former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and two others, Ramadan Jibrin, a staff member of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), testified that he never had any conversation with the three defendants regarding the property before the court.

He also stated that he never received instructions from any of the defendants. Jibrin further admitted that he was not present when payment for the property was made and that one Yakubu Haruna informed him about the amount paid. He also mentioned that he interfaced with Ali Bello through Shehu Bala and prepared relevant documents for the transaction





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Money Laundering Trial Witness Property Transaction Documents

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