Prosecution Witness in Bello Trial Says No Instructions from Defendants

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and two others before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama said he received no instructions from the defendants regarding the transactions named in the case.

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and two others before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama said he received no instructions from the defendants regarding the transactions named in the case.

The witness, Ramadan Jibrin, a staff member of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), spoke during cross-examination on Friday by the defendants’ lawyer, Abdullahi Yahaya (SAN). Bello is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Umar Oricha (Director General, Kogi State Government House) and Abdulsalami Hudu on a 16-count charge, accusing them of criminal breach of trust to the tune of N110.4 billion.

Jibrin told the court that all through the transactions, he did encounter any of the defendants, adding that he had testified in a related case, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022, before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja. He claimed to have received instructions to be part of the transaction regarding the property, located at No. 35, Danube Street, Maitama, through one Shehu Bello Bala.

Jibrin said he was not present when the payment for the property was made, adding that Yakubu Haruna told him the amount paid. He told the court that sometime in January 2022, he received a call from Shehu Bello Bala, whom he said was his friend, informing him that some agents had introduced the property for sale.

The witness added that he received a call on Friday, January 15, 2022, stating that the payment for the property would be made after Friday’s prayer and that he should be on standby. He said Yakubu told him how much the property was sold, noting that he only collected the documents and passed them to Shehu Bala for onward transmission to Ali Bello.

Jibrin said he was given the name “White Tree Nigerian Limited” to assist in preparing the relevant documents for the transaction. He added, ‘So, I prepared the deed of assignment between Palchi Ventures Limited as the assignor and White Tree Nigerian Limited as the assignee for the deed of assignment. The Power of Attorney was done between the same parties as the donor and the donee.

I handed over the documents to Barr Yakubu for his client to execute their own part, which was done and returned to me sometime in March 2022, and I handed them over to Shehu Bello Bala.





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bello Trial Prosecution Witness Instructions From Defendants Transactions Named In The Case Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC Kogi State Government House Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) White Tree Nigerian Limited Palchi Ventures Limited Shehu Bello Bala Yakubu Haruna Property Located At No. 35 Danube Street Maitama

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