Prosecution of Police Officers Accused in Connection with Musician's Death Begins

The prosecution of five police officers accused in connection with the death of a 28-year-old musician and delivery worker in Delta State has begun. The officers were arraigned before a high court and remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

The prosecution of five police officers accused in connection with the death of 28-year-old Delta State musician and delivery worker, Oghenemine Ogidi, has begun. The officers were arraigned before Justice Marshal Onome Umukoro of High Court 5 in a case marked THC/ASB/CR/M/66C/2026.

The court ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre pending further proceedings and adjourned the matter to June 15, 2026, for arraignment after requesting legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu described the court appearance of the officers as a positive step toward justice, noting that the suspects would remain in custody while the DPP reviews the case.

However, he expressed concern that the family of the deceased had not been adequately informed about developments, alleging that they had neither been shown the autopsy report nor formally briefed on the status of investigations. A cousin of the deceased, Emuobor Alex, said the family only learnt of the court sitting through unofficial sources and rushed from Warri to Asaba after receiving information from activists.

According to him, family members arrived after proceedings had ended and were disappointed by the lack of communication from authorities handling the matter. The case stems from the death of Ogidi on April 26, 2026, in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, after he was allegedly intercepted while picking up a package belonging to a friend said to contain a firearm and ammunition.

The family of the deceased has appealed to the Delta State Ministry of Justice, the Attorney-General and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure transparency and keep them informed as the case progresses. The deceased's elder brother, Victory Ogidi, lamented that the family had been relying on social media and third-party sources for updates on the case. He appealed to the authorities to provide regular updates on the case to prevent speculation and misinformation





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Police Officers Prosecution Death Of Musician Delta State Human Rights Activist

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