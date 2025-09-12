Prophet Ayodele Warns Tinubu Against 5% Fuel Tax, Says It Will Harm Re-election Bid

Nigerian prophet Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu against imposing a 5% fuel tax, predicting it will lead to unrest and harm Tinubu's chances of re-election.

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele , has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu against implementing the proposed 5% fuel tax his administration is pushing for. Ayodele firmly believes that this policy, if enacted, will have detrimental consequences for Tinubu's chances of securing a second term in office.

\In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the prophet expressed deep concern that the tax would be misconstrued by the public and potentially met with widespread resistance akin to the backlash triggered by the removal of fuel subsidies. 'Tinubu should look into the five percent fuel tax well, they will misinterpret it and it will count as a minus for Tinubu's second term ambition,' Ayodele stated. \He further elaborated that the opposition would seize upon the tax as a potent campaign tool against Tinubu, while some governors might also come out strongly against it, arguing that the long-term benefits would primarily favor a select few. Ayodele emphasized, 'They will use it to campaign against him. The policy will be one-sided in the long run and some governors will kick against it.' Noting the prevailing economic hardships, Ayodele urged President Tinubu to reconsider his stance on taxation policies, advising him to exercise caution and avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. 'Tinubu needs to work on the taxation of a thing, it's becoming too much, he should not let it be like subsidy removal days,' Ayodele cautioned





