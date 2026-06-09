Promoting Excellence in the Administration of Justice

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kekere-Ekun, has emphasized the importance of gender inclusion in the Judiciary, stating that it is an indispensable component of the Judiciary's commitment to fairness, equality, and the rule of law. She also identified judicial education as another factor that could contribute to the attainment of excellence in the administration of justice. The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, also emphasized the importance of the Judiciary in preserving the rule of law in every democratic society. She urged participants at the event to build judicial systems that are transparent, compassionate, and firmly anchored on the rule of law. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) also pledged the country's commitment to advancing judicial reforms that champion gender inclusivity.

Justice Kekere-Ekun argued that the involvement of more women would enrich the administration of justice in many ways, including broadening jurisprudential perspectives, reducing unconscious biases and spoke in Abuja on Tuesday during the opening session of the 2026 African Regional Conference of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), with the theme, Promoting Excellence in the Administration.

The CJN spoke about a number of factors that could contribute to the attainment of excellence in the administration of justice in any society. Justice Kekere-Ekun said, Excellence in the administration of justice also requires a thoughtful examination of the relationship between gender equality and the legal. The full and effective participation of women within the Judiciary has far-reaching implications for justice delivery.

Over the years, we have witnessed encouraging progress in the representation of women within Judiciaries across the world. Nevertheless, while notable gains have been made, particularly at entry and intermediate levels, significant work remains to be done in ensuring equal representation within leadership positions and at the highest levels of judicial decisionmaking. The pursuit of gender equality within the Judiciary is not merely a matter of representation; it is fundamentally a matter of institutional legitimacy.

A Judiciary that reflects the diversity of the society it serves is better positioned to command public confidence and to appreciate the varied experiences that come before it. Ultimately, gender inclusion must be viewed as an indispensable component of the Judiciary's commitment to fairness, equality, and the rule of law, the CJN said.

Justice Kekere-Ekun added that excellence in the administration of justice could also be measured by the quality of judicial reasoning, the integrity of judicial officers, the fairness of judicial processes, and the confidence that citizens repose in the courts as impartial arbiters of disputes. She noted that excellence is ultimately reflected in the ability of the Judiciary to uphold the Constitution, protect the vulnerable, preserve the rule of law, and dispense justice without fear, favour, affection or ill will.

She also identified judicial education as another factor that could contribute to the attainment of excellence in the administration of justice. The CJN said, Beyond enhancing professional competence, judicial education reinforces the rule of law, preserves the integrity of legal institutions, and equips judicial officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to address emerging legal challenges. Ultimately, continuous judicial training fosters a more responsive, efficient, and impartial justice system capable of sustaining public confidence in democratic governance.

Professional development is therefore not a luxury but a necessity. It is an indispensable requirement for any Judiciary committed to excellence, she said. The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who featured as a special guest, noted that the Judiciary was central to the preservation of the rule of law in every democratic society.

Senator Tinubu urged participants at the event, who are from different African countries, not to relent in building judicial systems that are transparent, compassionate and firmly anchored on the rule of law. She said, At a time when societies across the world are advancing through new legal, technological, and social developments, the pursuit of excellence within our justice system remains both an obligation and a moral imperative.

The Judiciary remains central to sustaining the rule of law in a democratic society, serving as the institution where justice and fairness are upheld, and the rights of citizens are protected. The presence of women on the bench adds value to the judicial system by broadening perspectives and deepening understanding in the dispensation of justice.

Across Africa, women judges have broken through long-standing barriers and, by their resilience and excellence, paved the way for future generations of women in the legal profession. As a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I understand the challenges women face while aspiring for leadership positions. This is why I remain committed to initiatives that promote equitable access to opportunities for women and girls and strengthen our democracy.

I commend the National Association of Women Judges of Nigeria (NAWJN) for hosting this regional conference. Your sustained commitment to promoting judicial excellence, gender equity, and access to justice continues to inspire both the legal community and the wider society, the First Lady said. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) said the role of women judges extends beyond the courtroom and pledged country's commitment to advancing judicial reforms that champion gender inclusivity





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Justice Kekere-Ekun Gender Inclusion Judicial Education Rule Of Law Excellence In The Administration Of Justice

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