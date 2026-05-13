Prominent Leaders and Catholic Clergy Gather in Ebonyi for the Burial of Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu

A detailed account of the funeral rites for the late Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, highlighting the attendance of top political figures and the tributes paid to his legacy of faith and social justice.

The funeral ceremony of Most Rev. Peter Nworie Chukwu , the esteemed Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese , served as a significant gathering of spiritual and political powerhouses in Ebonyi State .

The event, held at the St. Theresa Cathedral in Abakaliki, drew a diverse crowd of high-profile attendees who came to pay their final respects to a man widely regarded as a pillar of the faith. Among the prominent guests were Peter Obi, as well as the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, and the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah.

The presence of these leaders underscored the deep respect and influence the late bishop held across both religious and political spheres. Other notable figures included former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Patricia Obila, and former governor Chief Martin Elechi.

Furthermore, the service was attended by various senators, members of the House of Representatives, and numerous government officials from across the nation, highlighting the wide reach of Bishop Chukwu's impact on society. The religious community was strongly represented, with forty-two members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria along with various Catholic Archbishops attending the service.

A special message of condolence was delivered on behalf of Pope Leo XIV by his representative in Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Grotty, who expressed the Pope's profound sadness over the passing of the bishop and offered prayers for the repose of his soul. During the homily, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical province, Lucius Ugorji, painted a vivid picture of Bishop Chukwu as a devoted shepherd who lived in close harmony with his flock.

He emphasized that the late bishop was an impactful pastor who internalized the joys and sorrows of his people. According to Archbishop Ugorji, Bishop Chukwu combined intelligence and wisdom with a spirit of resourcefulness and gentleness. He was remembered as a tireless prophetic voice who advocated for the voiceless and fought relentlessly for social justice, never hesitating to speak truth to power in the face of greed and graft.

His life was guided by the motto I am totally yours, reflecting a Marian spirituality and a total dedication to serving God. Most Rev. Mathew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria, provided a touching tribute, recalling Bishop Chukwu's role as the Assistant Secretary of the Conference. He described the late bishop as a true servant characterized by an extraordinary blend of humility, courage, and unwavering faith.

Ndagoso noted that the conference would deeply miss the bishop's gentility, patience, and his ability to offer timely encouragement without seeking the spotlight. Adding to the emotional tributes, Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed deep sorrow, stating that Bishop Chukwu's death came at a critical juncture when Nigeria and Ebonyi State are in desperate need of leaders possessing his moral stature and spiritual depth.

The governor highlighted that the bishop was an icon of hope and integrity in an era plagued by the erosion of values, insecurity, and economic instability. Nwifuru praised the bishop for living by conviction rather than comfort, noting that his voice resonated far beyond the altar to challenge the conscience of the nation.

He lamented that the bishop defended justice even when it was unpopular and remained courageous when fear had become the norm, leaving behind a legacy of discipline and sincerity that will continue to inspire future generations





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