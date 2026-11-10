Professorial Chair Endowment Programme: NCDMB and NLNG Fund Six Universities With US$9 Million

NCDMB and Nigeria LNG Limited launch a US$9 million chair endowment for six Nigerian universities, giving each US$1.5 million for industry research.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board ( NCDMB) and Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) have launched a US$9 million professorial chair endowment programme across six Nigerian universities. The initiative aims to develop commercially viable solutions to industry challenges, strengthen local research capacity and advance technological innovation. It was launched at a kick-off ceremony attended by representatives of the partner institutions.

Under the Nigerian Content Research and Development (NC-R&D) Professorial Chair Endowment Programme, each beneficiary university will receive US$1.5 million. The funds will establish a specialised professorial chair focused on research priorities agreed with industry. The programme is implemented in partnership with NCDMB under the supervision of its Planning, Research and Statistics Directorate.

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Six Universities Named as Beneficiaries

The six beneficiary institutions are the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, Rivers State University, Modibbo Adama University in Yola, Adamawa State, and Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology in Kano State. The list also includes the University of Nigeria in Nsukka, Enugu State, and Yakubu Gowon University, formerly the University of Abuja.

Each university will undertake research in a distinct area. The NLNG Research and Innovation Centre for Computer and Electrical Engineering (RICCEE) at Rivers State University has been designated as the coordinating point for collaboration among the six institutions.

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NLNG Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Adeleye Falade said discussions with Rivers State University were already under way on implementation arrangements. He commended the university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi, for his role in advancing the proposed collaboration.

Industry Leaders Outline Research Priorities

Adeleye Falade described the programme as an investment in Nigeria's capacity to turn academic knowledge into practical solutions. In his keynote address, he stressed the need for sustained collaboration between government, industry and academia.

Falade said that technology and energy systems are evolving, and that the requirement for sustained research cannot be overemphasised. He noted that the programme would support research into operational efficiency, emissions management, safety, the maintenance of critical infrastructure and more sustainable industrial processes.

Beyond the endowments, Falade outlined a triple helix approach linking government, industry and academia. He listed specialised programmes, sabbaticals, exchange opportunities, practical testing of research assumptions and the joint development of postgraduate curricula as part of that approach.

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Falade also said that other partners, including Google, Cisco and MTN, have indicated interest in supporting the initiative. He added that the programme would give younger researchers the chance to deepen their expertise and learn from experienced academics and practitioners.

Expected Benefits for Universities and Research Outputs

Falade urged the beneficiary institutions to build on the endowments by strengthening research partnerships, attracting additional funding and pursuing the commercialisation of intellectual property. He told them to expand the scope of their work and reach for more grants and funding.

He called for sustained commitment to technology transfer and the development of home-grown solutions, without compromising quality assurance or safety. He also acknowledged the role of NCDMB in bringing the initiative to fruition.

Falade emphasised that the programme's lasting value would lie in stronger institutions, research outcomes deployed in the field and the development of the next generation of Nigerian researchers and industry professionals.