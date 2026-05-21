Professor Segun Aina Appointed as JAMB Registrar After Is-haq Oloyede

Professor Segun Aina has been appointed as the new Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), succeeding Professor Is-haq Oloyede whose second and final tenure was to end on July 31, 2026. Professor Aina is described as a systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform. Ruling APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, announced the new appointment in a statement issued on Thursday by the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Professor Segun Aina has been appointed as the new Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), succeeding Professor Is-haq Oloyede whose second and final tenure was to end on July 31, 2026.

Professor Aina has over 15 years of experience in post-graduation, including working with examination bodies during his National Youth Service period. He has advised on digital transitions and systems reforms to federal and state governments, providing expertise in areas such as ICT systems, examination integrity, and digital process optimization. He is described as a systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform.

He holds degrees in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, Internet Computing and Network Security, and a doctorate in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University, UK. He is the youngest professor of Computer Engineering and will also become the youngest registrar in JAMB's history.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). The appointment was made by the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga





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Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB Professor Is-Haq Oloyede Professor Segun Aina As Tenure Ends Technician Of The Board Selecting The New Registrar Euonymic Registrar Patient Community The Institution And Associates Including Societies Professions And Other Linkage Bodies.

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