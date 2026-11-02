Professor Peter Olapegba Unveils Reform and AI Literacy Plans as UI Vice-Chancellor

Professor Peter Olapegba assumes office at the University of Ibadan with a mandate for institutional reform, AI literacy, and global partnerships. The administration prioritizes knowledge commercialization to enhance the university's international standing and academic output.

Professor Peter Olapegba formally began his tenure as the 14th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan on Monday by outlining a comprehensive strategic vision for the institution. He committed to preserving existing institutional strengths while implementing necessary reforms to prepare the university for future academic and global challenges. His immediate priority is to cultivate students who function as critical thinkers and effective problem solvers within their respective fields. This approach signals a shift toward producing graduates who can navigate complex professional environments with independence and analytical precision.

Olapegba Prioritizes AI Literacy and Digital Infrastructure

Professor Olapegba announced that his administration will aggressively promote artificial intelligence literacy across the University of Ibadan by significantly strengthening its digital ecosystem. This initiative requires restructuring various operational areas to ensure that digital infrastructure supports modern educational demands. The Vice-Chancellor recognized that achieving educational excellence requires substantial financial resources. He affirmed that while government funding remains an essential component of the university's budget, it cannot be the sole source of financial support.

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To address this financial necessity, Professor Olapegba promised to explore mechanisms for knowledge commercialization and establish robust partnerships with private industry sectors. These collaborations are designed to generate independent revenue streams that can sustain academic innovations and infrastructure development. By integrating industry interests with academic output, the administration aims to create a self-sustaining model that reduces reliance on state allocations while maintaining academic standards. This strategy reflects a broader trend in higher education where institutions must actively monetize their research and intellectual property.

Ogundiran Emphasizes African Knowledge Sovereignty

During the inauguration lecture, Professor Akin Ogundiran, a scholar of African History and Black Studies at Northwestern University in the United States of America, delivered a critical perspective on the role of African universities. He argued that for the institution to remain relevant, it must adopt a dual identity that is both deeply African and globally integrated. He described this balance as being more rooted and more connected, requiring the university to be technologically capable while remaining humanistic in its approach. This duality ensures that the institution does not lose its cultural identity while competing on the world stage.

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Professor Ogundiran defined knowledge sovereignty as the ability of African institutions to meet global challenges standing upright. He emphasized that collaboration must occur without subordination and that learning should not require surrendering agency to external powers. He warned against the notion that Africa should merely serve as a testing ground for theories developed elsewhere. Instead, he advocated for the continent to become a primary source from which new theories, technologies, and solutions originate. This perspective challenges the traditional hierarchy of global academia and calls for a reevaluation of how knowledge is produced and validated.

Akande Stresses Research and Social Contribution

Chairman of the inauguration lecture, Emeritus Professor Oluwole Akande, expressed strong optimism regarding Professor Olapegba's appointment. He noted that the new Vice-Chancellor brings valuable institutional experience and a clear understanding of the responsibilities required to manage a university of the University of Ibadan's stature. This endorsement highlights the expectation that Olapegba will leverage his past administrative successes to drive tangible improvements at the institution. His presence in the role is seen as a stabilizing force that can bridge historical gaps with modern educational demands.

Emeritus Professor Oluwole Akande further stated that African universities must function as both consumers and producers of global knowledge. He outlined a mandate to strengthen research capabilities and promote innovation while simultaneously preserving intellectual and cultural heritage. The goal is to develop practical solutions to the specific challenges confronting African societies. He argued that the relevance of the university will ultimately be measured not just by academic publications or international rankings. Instead, success will be defined by contributions to human development, social progress, and national transformation. This metric shifts the focus from purely quantitative academic outputs to qualitative societal impact.