Eighty-nine-year-old Professor Mark Nwagwu earned a PhD from University of Ibadan by using AI to help formulate the innovative Cultural Stem Cell Theory based on Nsibidi.

Professor Mark Nwagwu, an eighty-nine-year-old academic, has successfully earned a doctorate from the University of Ibadan by leveraging artificial intelligence to construct a novel sociological framework. He disclosed that when conventional social theories proved insufficient for his doctoral research, he turned to AI to help formulate what he now calls the Cultural Stem Cell Theory. This interdisciplinary work merges biological concepts with sociology and the humanities to explain cultural transformation.

AI-Driven Theoretical Innovation Process

Professor Nwagwu explained that he systematically reviewed existing social theories but found none that adequately supported his specific research interests. Consequently, he asked an AI system for guidance, which suggested he could develop a speculative theory if no existing framework fit his needs. The artificial intelligence also contributed significantly to the justifications for his research, helping him articulate why the study was necessary and how the findings could benefit society. Nwagwu emphasized that the resulting theory was an original contribution, as the AI had not previously encountered this specific type of work.

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The Role of Nsibidi and Cultural Origins

The core of this research revolves around Nsibidi, an indigenous African system of communication that uses gestures, signs, movements, and non-verbal expressions to convey meaning. Professor Nwagwu stated that his interest in Nsibidi was sparked by a conversation with Christopher Okeke, the former Nigerian Ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay. Okeke challenged Nwagwu to consider the importance of understanding one's cultural origins to navigate the future, which inspired a deep academic investigation into this specialized social discipline. Nwagwu described Nsibidi as the heart of a culture where the human mind expresses itself through every possible way except words.

Biological Metaphors and Social Interaction

The Cultural Stem Cell Theory draws a direct analogy between the biological functions of stem cells and human social interaction. Professor Nwagwu explained that stem cells have the ability to develop into different forms depending on their environment, much like how cultural identity evolves through interaction. The theory posits that communication, interaction, and change are the critical elements that allow individuals and communities to transform. According to this framework, people are no longer defined by their past states because continuous interaction produces innovative social understanding and unity.

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Academic Recognition and Future Applications

Although Nwagwu initially intended to write a book on Nsibidi, he decided to pursue a doctoral degree to ensure proper academic rigor. Professor Sola Olorunyomi of the University of Ibadan supervised the research, while Christopher Okeke provided financial support through a monthly stipend. The thesis was described as innovative and multidisciplinary by his examiner, who recommended that the postgraduate college recognize the work for bridging different academic fields. Professor Nwagwu hopes to apply the Cultural Stem Cell Theory to communities to promote interaction and understanding across cultural boundaries.

Reflections on AI Influence and Risk

Addressing broader concerns about the influence of artificial intelligence, Nwagwu compared the potential benefits and risks of AI to the development of nuclear weapons and drones. He noted that knowledge can be dangerous depending on how it is utilized, highlighting the dual nature of technological advancement. Despite the unexpected nature of his academic journey, he expressed gratitude for the outcome, stating that a new theory had emerged from the process. This achievement marks a significant intersection of traditional cultural studies and modern technological assistance in higher education.