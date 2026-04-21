Professor Jibrin Ibrahim Accuses INEC Chairman of Blatant Partisanship and Political Bias

Senior Fellow Jibrin Ibrahim claims the new INEC Chairman is acting in the interest of political masters by unfairly targeting the main opposition party without legal justification.

Professor Jibrin Ibrahim , a distinguished Senior Fellow at the Centre for Democracy and Development, has leveled serious accusations of partisanship against the recently appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission , INEC , Professor Joash Amupitan. The allegations were made public on Monday during an appearance on Prime Time, a flagship current affairs program broadcast on Arise Television.

Professor Ibrahim, who also serves as the chairman of the Premium Times Editorial Board, expressed deep concerns regarding the neutrality of the electoral umpire under its current leadership, arguing that the integrity of the institution is being compromised by personal political biases. During the televised interview, Ibrahim emphasized that while Professor Amupitan is relatively new to the role, his actions within a short timeframe have already raised significant alarm bells. Ibrahim specifically pointed to the recent regulatory interventions by the commission, which he claims appear to target the primary opposition party without a solid legal foundation. According to the academic, these maneuvers are not just administrative lapses but are indicative of an individual who has been positioned to serve the interests of his political benefactors rather than the Nigerian electorate. He asserted that such behavior is contrary to the mandate of an electoral body that is expected to be an impartial arbiter of the democratic process. Furthermore, Ibrahim highlighted that the accusations are substantiated by Amupitan’s past conduct and public discourse, particularly his activity on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Ibrahim noted that the chairman previously expressed clearly biased opinions during the last election cycle, which now cast a long shadow over his current responsibilities. The scholar argued that the legal community in Nigeria has largely rejected the commission's recent targeting of opposition figures, describing the actions as lacking any recognizable legal standing. For Ibrahim, this pattern of behavior serves as a clear indicator of a partisan agenda being executed from within the highest office of the electoral commission. He warned that if this trend of alleged partisanship continues, it could lead to a total loss of public confidence in the commission's ability to conduct future elections in a free and fair manner, ultimately threatening the democratic stability of the nation. The interview concluded with a call for the commission to return to its core mandate of independence and for a thorough review of the criteria used for appointing leadership within such sensitive national institutions





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INEC Jibrin Ibrahim Nigerian Politics Electoral Commission Partisanship

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