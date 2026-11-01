Prof Ozohu-Suleiman Urges Youth In Benin City To Build Businesses From Innovation And Service

Prof Abdul Hamid Ozohu-Suleiman spoke at a Youth Leaders Clinic in Benin City Edo State urging students to transform knowledge into innovation and explore sectors beyond oil for economic growth.

Prof Abdul Hamid Ozohu-Suleiman has declared that Nigeria urgently requires a new generation of young people capable of transforming abstract ideas into viable businesses, converting academic knowledge into tangible innovation, and channeling leadership roles into genuine public service. This pivotal message was delivered at the Youth Leaders Clinic for the South-South Zone, which took place over the weekend in Benin City, Edo State, and attracted students from more than fifteen primary and secondary schools.

Empowering Youth In South-South Zone

The don emphasized that the clinic was deliberately designed to equip emerging leaders, with a specific focus on secondary school prefects, by providing them with the essential knowledge, mindset, and practical skills needed to lead effectively within their schools, their broader communities, and the nation at large. He urged young Nigerians, particularly those residing in the South-South region, to actively explore economic opportunities beyond the traditional oil sector by harnessing the enormous potential present in agriculture, fishing, maritime transportation, logistics, technology, tourism, manufacturing, creative industries, and general entrepreneurship.

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He stated that the nation needs young people who can look at agriculture and immediately see opportunities for agribusiness, as well as those who can view waterways as avenues for maritime transportation, fishing, and tourism. He further called for youth who can look at technology to identify opportunities for innovation and employment, while also encouraging them to look at community challenges to develop practical, real-world solutions. Above all, he stressed that natural resources alone do not develop societies; instead, it is people with vision, competence, integrity, and responsible leadership who drive progress.

Vision For Agribusiness And Technology

The director urged young leaders in the South-South to develop the capacity not only to identify the multifaceted challenges facing their region but also to design and implement practical solutions to address them. He noted that the region had contributed significantly to Nigeria's economy and was endowed with natural resources and human potential capable of driving entrepreneurship, technological advancement, and innovation. He posed a critical question to the attendees, asking what they would do with these abundant opportunities and whether they would simply wait for opportunities to come to them or develop the capacity to create opportunities for themselves and others.

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Ozohu-Suleiman reiterated the fundamental need for young people to develop innovative ideas and use their knowledge and leadership skills to address societal challenges. He added that as representatives of the University of Abuja and the Abuja Leadership Centre, they firmly believe that investing in youth leadership is synonymous with investing in the future prosperity of Nigeria. This perspective underscores the strategic importance of nurturing talent early in their academic journeys to ensure long-term national development and stability.

Bridging Academic Knowledge And Leadership

Earlier in the event, during his welcome address, the South-South Zonal Coordinator, Emmanuel Osilama, described the gathering as a deliberate investment in the future of youths and the nation as a whole. Osilama explained that the Abuja Leadership Centre Youth Leaders Clinic is an empowerment initiative specifically designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical leadership, ensuring that students are not just theoretically prepared but practically equipped to handle real-world scenarios.

He added that the initiative seeks to inspire young people, build their confidence, strengthen their leadership capacity, and equip them with the values, skills, and mindset required to become responsible citizens and effective leaders. Osilama emphasized that young people need more than just certificates and academic qualifications; they require mentorship, exposure, practical skills, ethical values, and opportunities to discover and develop their full potential. He concluded that the Youth Clinic becomes especially important in this context, aiming to prepare youths to become problem-solvers, innovators, entrepreneurs, community builders, and responsible leaders through meaningful engagement and interaction with experienced professionals.