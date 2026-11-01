Prof Kayode Adebowale Valedictory at University of Ibadan: Head of Service Olumuyiwa Enitan Speaks on Federal Civil Service Reforms

Head of Service Olumuyiwa Enitan honored Prof Kayode Adebowale at his valedictory ceremony at University of Ibadan while outlining key Federal Civil Service reforms under President Tinubu.

Mr Olumuyiwa Enitan, the Head of Service of the Federation, announced significant structural changes to the Federal Civil Service aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing corruption. He revealed these details during the valedictory ceremony marking the end of Prof Kayode Adebowale's tenure as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan. The event took place at Trenchard Hall in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on a recent Saturday. Enitan served as the chairman of the occasion, using the platform to highlight the alignment between academic leadership and national civil service goals.

Enitan Details Federal Civil Service Reform Agenda

During his speech, Enitan commended Prof Adebowale for his dedication to preserving the proud heritage of the University of Ibadan. He praised the outgoing vice-chancellor for building a resilient and responsive institution capable of meeting emerging challenges. Enitan emphasized that the Federal Civil Service is currently undergoing holistic and focused reforms. These reforms are designed to make the service more efficient, productive, incorruptible, and citizen-centred. This transformation is part of the broader reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Also read Nigeria's HoS hails Adebowale for strengthening UI's institutional capacity

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation stated that these improvements would be pursued more vigorously under his watch. He assured stakeholders that the university system would be greatly impacted by the positive outcomes of this disposition. Enitan argued that effective implementation of government policies is crucial for improving the living conditions of Nigerians. This requires a civil service that is not only bureaucratic but also responsive to the needs of the populace. He positioned these reforms as essential for sustaining the momentum of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Adebowale Reflects On Leadership Burdens And Institutional Legacy

In his valedictory speech, Prof Kayode Adebowale shared his reflections on leading one of Nigeria's premier institutions. He stated that any organization that does not care for its people cannot fulfill its mission. Adebowale acknowledged that his administration was leaving behind a strong but not perfect institution. He emphasized that there is still so much to be done at the University of Ibadan. Funding remains a critical factor in building a world-class institution with excellent infrastructure. He noted that while progress has been made, sustained investment is necessary to maintain global standards.

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Adebowale described leadership as a burden where every decision carries the weight of lives and destinies. He explained that he led by listening to the community and through extensive consultations. He insisted on due process, defended the autonomy of the university, and governed with integrity. Despite the challenges, he noted that the university continues to attract the brightest students and scholars of repute. He highlighted that their research serves the needs of the country through partnerships with government agencies. This approach ensured that academic output translated into tangible societal benefits.

Stakeholders Praise Welfare Focus And Future Directions

The valedictory ceremony was themed Celebrating Leadership, Legacy and Service. It served as a convergence of the town and gown, union leaders, religious actors, and security agents. Community leaders and other critical stakeholders in the University of Ibadan project were also in attendance. The gathering allowed for a comprehensive review of the tenure of the 13th Vice-Chancellor. Attendees had the opportunity to express gratitude for the administrative changes and academic milestones achieved during Adebowale's time in office.

Dr Adefemi Afolabi, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, delivered a goodwill message. He was represented at the event by his Vice-Chairman, Dr Tayo Ajibade. Afolabi stated that the 13th Vice-Chancellor pursued a friendly disposition towards the welfare of its members. He appreciated the collaborative environment fostered by Adebowale. Afolabi also tasked the incoming 14th Vice-Chancellor, Prof Peter Olapegba, with specific responsibilities. Prof Olapegba, who is a past ASUU executive in the university, was urged to prioritize the welfare of members. This continuity is expected to ease the transition and maintain staff morale.

Aligning Academic Excellence With National Development Goals

Enitan noted that Adebowale's leadership aligns seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. This agenda positions Nigeria for greatness through strong institutions and a knowledge-driven economy. The synergy between higher education and civil service reform is vital for national development. A robust university system produces the research and talent needed for a modern economy. At the same time, an efficient civil service ensures that policies are executed effectively.

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The event underscored the importance of institutional continuity and reform in Nigeria. Prof Adebowale's tenure highlighted the balance between preserving tradition and embracing innovation. The incoming leadership is expected to build on these foundations while addressing remaining gaps. The focus on integrity, due process, and stakeholder engagement set a benchmark for future administrators. The Federal Civil Service reforms aim to replicate this level of accountability across government ministries.

As Prof Olapegba prepares to assume office, the expectations are high. He inherits an institution that values both academic excellence and administrative transparency. The support from unions, alumni, and government agencies provides a strong base for progress. The combined efforts of the university and the civil service will contribute significantly to the national agenda. This valedictory ceremony marked not just an end, but a new phase of collaboration and development.