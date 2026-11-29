Former Nigerian High Commissioner Prof Iyorwuese Hagher calls for strong leadership and youth empowerment at the 2026 International Leadership Conference in Abuja to boost Africa's global standing.

Former Nigeria n High Commissioner to Canada, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, declared that Africa cannot secure greater influence in global affairs while its citizens continue to struggle with insecurity, poor healthcare, limited access to education, and weak governance. Speaking on Saturday in Abuja at the 2026 International Leadership Conference and Awards, Prof Hagher emphasized that the continent's natural resources and population size hold little weight in international negotiations if leaders fail to address these domestic challenges and protect their people first.

Hagher Warns Against Selfish Leadership

Organized by TEA-PRIME Academy with the theme, Reimagining Africa's Future: Leadership, Governance and Diplomacy for Sustainable Future, the conference served as a platform for Prof Hagher to criticize leaders who compromise national interests for personal gain during dealings with powerful nations and international institutions. He stated that it is irrelevant what resources lie beneath the soil if citizens do not feel protected or integrated as equal members of the nation rather than mere subjects, insisting that Africa must prioritize its own citizens before engaging with the international community.

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Critique of Long Tenures and Inclusion Needs

Prof Hagher specifically blamed leaders who remain in power for extended periods for denying young Africans opportunities to participate in governance and contribute meaningfully to global affairs. He called for transparent and responsible leadership that actively provides young Africans, particularly women, with the necessary resources and opportunities to assume leadership positions, urging the younger generation to leverage technology and social media to build global networks and promote positive values rather than engaging solely in entertainment.

Mbarama on Youth Political Mobilization

Principal Counsel at Field of Roses Legal Practice in Lagos, Roosevelt Mbarama, addressed the critical issue of youth participation in Nigerian politics, noting that Nigeria had made little progress in creating an enabling political environment for young people. Mbarama called for stronger democratic institutions to guarantee youth participation in governance and urged young Nigerians to leverage their numerical strength ahead of the 2027 general elections, asserting that in a democracy, numbers will always trump any political machination because the youth possess the intellect and access to technology needed to make a significant difference.

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Adelana on Personal Transformation in Leadership

Esther Adelana, the founder of TEA-PRIME Academy and convener of the conference, stated that Nigeria must shift its focus from positional authority to personal transformation and effective leadership. She disclosed that the academy had graduated 120 emerging leaders in 2026, an increase from 20 in the previous year, following a 16-week leadership training programme that saw about 300 people register and featured 16 international speakers and industry experts, with participants required to meet an 80 per cent benchmark for graduation.

Conference Outcomes and Future Prospects

Adelana emphasized that by focusing on self-leadership and preparing themselves for positional leadership, graduates will be able to create the change they want in the system. The conference featured the graduation and presentation of certificates to emerging leaders who completed the academy's 16-week fellowship programme, alongside panel discussions on strategic diplomacy, youth innovation, and sustainable development, the unveiling of a journal, and the presentation of awards to 30 honourees, including graduate Adesola Deborah Daramola, who praised the practical skills in leadership and workplace management gained during the program.