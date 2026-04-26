PRNigeria Founder Battles NIPSS Over Hostel Access in Court

Yushau Shuaib, founder of PRNigeria, is challenging a request by NIPSS to surrender his hostel key while his lawsuit regarding his withdrawal from SEC 47 is pending. He argues the request is a backdoor attempt to pre-judge the case and seeks significant damages for alleged wrongful treatment.

Yushau Shuaib , the founder of PRNigeria, is actively contesting a request from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies ( NIPSS ) before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

NIPSS is seeking a court order to compel Shuaib to relinquish the key to his assigned hostel accommodation while his ongoing lawsuit against the institute remains unresolved. Shuaib has vehemently opposed this application, characterizing it as unfounded, lacking merit, and potentially prejudicial to his case. He argues that the request directly intersects with the core issues already presented to the court in his primary suit, which challenges his abrupt withdrawal from the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47.

In a detailed counter-affidavit submitted in response to NIPSS’s motion, Shuaib asserts that the institute’s attempt to gain access to his accommodation represents an effort to secure an unfair advantage through unconventional means, effectively attempting to pre-judge the outcome of the case at an early stage. He emphasizes that the ₦18.3 million he paid for the SEC 47 program explicitly included accommodation for the program’s entire duration, and the hostel suite was allocated to him based on this understanding.

Shuaib firmly maintains that his participation in the program has not been legitimately terminated, and the legality of his suspension and subsequent withdrawal remains a pivotal point of contention for the court to determine. He states that the central question of whether his suspension rightfully concluded his participation and his entitlement to continue using the provided facilities, including the accommodation, are matters reserved for the full adjudication of the substantive suit.

Furthermore, Shuaib alleges that he has already been effectively denied access to his accommodation, leaving his personal belongings – encompassing electronics, crucial documents, and other valuable items – vulnerable and unprotected within the room. He accuses NIPSS of acting in bad faith, contending that granting their application would create a misleading impression of the validity of his withdrawal and the forfeiture of his rights.

Shuaib further argues that the relief sought by NIPSS is akin to a final judgment, which is inappropriate to grant during an interlocutory phase without a comprehensive hearing of the complete case. He posits that the institute is attempting to circumvent due process by using this preliminary application to achieve an outcome that it could not lawfully obtain without a final verdict.

He strongly advocates for maintaining the current status quo, asserting that NIPSS would not suffer any demonstrable harm if the accommodation remains undisturbed, while he faces the risk of property loss and potential prejudice to his legal case. The underlying dispute originates from Shuaib’s contested withdrawal from SEC 47, which he claims was unlawful and predicated on unsubstantiated accusations shortly after commencing the program.

Through his legal counsel, Malam Yunus Abdulsalam, SAN, Shuaib’s suit requests several remedies, including reinstatement into SEC 47 with full privileges, ₦1 billion in damages for emotional distress and reputational harm, ₦100 million to cover litigation expenses, and a perpetual injunction to prevent further harassment or intimidation by NIPSS. He also challenges NIPSS’s alleged unauthorized access to his private email account, citing a violation of his constitutional right to privacy as enshrined in Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.

The court, presided over by Justice Binta Fatima Nyako, has scheduled a hearing for May 6, 2026. The resolution of this case is anticipated to have far-reaching implications, not only concerning Shuaib’s position within the SEC 47 program but also addressing broader principles of due process, contractual obligations, and data privacy within public institutions in Nigeria





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Yushau Shuaib NIPSS SEC 47 Federal High Court Data Privacy

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