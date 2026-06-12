Private Sector Steps Up Efforts to Promote Ethical Leadership in Nigeria

The private sector is stepping up efforts to promote ethical leadership and responsible citizenship among young Nigerians, with a growing focus on embedding values such as integrity, accountability, and social responsibility into the education system.

The private sector is stepping up efforts to promote ethical leadership and responsible citizenship among young Nigerians, with a growing focus on embedding values such as integrity, accountability, and social responsibility into the education system.

The push was on display on Thursday at the grand finale of the 2026 Ethical Living Initiative Competition in Lagos, a youth-focused programme organised by the African Capital Alliance Foundation in partnership with Enactus Nigeria. The initiative brought together students from 40 secondary schools across the state after six weeks of ethics workshops and mentorship sessions.

According to the organisers, the programme has engaged more than 80 facilitators to deliver 240 workshops designed to help students develop practical leadership skills and a stronger ethical foundation. The competition also featured an essay contest challenging participants to reflect on their role in building a fairer and more equitable society. Speaking at the event, Co-Founder and Director of Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, Lillian Amah-Aluko, urged the students to remain steadfast in their values despite the pressures of modern society.

Drawing from her experience in the entertainment industry, Amah-Aluko said she built her career around a promise she made to her father that she would never bring shame to her family, adding that integrity had served as her guiding principle even when taking the easier path might have brought quicker success. The initiative forms part of a broader effort by the ACA Foundation to encourage entrepreneurship, good governance, and ethical leadership within the communities where the investment group operates.

Organisers said the long-term ambition is to establish Ethical Living Clubs in schools across the country, helping to sustain the lessons beyond the annual competition. Country Director of Enactus Nigeria, Michael Ajayi, described the project as an investment in the nation's future, saying the programme was designed to nurture a generation that embodies the values of ethics, discipline, and accountability.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, commended the collaboration between the public and private sectors, describing ethics education as essential to building an inclusive and prosperous society. The organisers rewarded outstanding participants and schools at the finale, while reiterating their commitment to expanding the initiative as part of a broader drive to develop a new generation of ethical and socially responsible leaders.

Justice has over three years experience spanning digital and print media. At The PUNCH, he currently covers the automobile sector with special interest in features and industry analysis. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

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