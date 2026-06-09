Private Sector Exclusion Blamed for Africa's Water and Sanitation Crisis

Nicholas Igwe, National Coordinator of the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, asserts that the persistent water and sanitation crisis in Africa stems from structural failures that exclude private investors, not from a lack of funding or technology, urging reforms to unlock a potential $26 billion Nigerian sanitation market by 2030.

The persistent water and sanitation crisis in Nigeria and across Africa is largely attributable to the exclusion of private investors from the sector, according to Nicholas Igwe, a member of the Presidential Steering Committee on Sanitation and National Coordinator of the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja ahead of a conference aimed at addressing funding gaps in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector, Igwe argued that the sector's reliance on donor agencies and civil society organisations stems from governments' failure to establish the institutional frameworks necessary to attract private capital. He emphasized that the problem is not a lack of funding or technology but a structural failure to create an environment conducive to long-term private investment.

Igwe posed a stark question: how can a world capable of building fibre-optic networks across oceans, landing rovers on Mars, and developing vaccines still leave over 600 million Africans without reliable access to safe water and nearly 1.2 billion without basic sanitation? The scale of this failure, he asserted, is due to systemic issues rather than technological or financial limitations. Igwe highlighted that African governments have historically not addressed the root causes deterring private participation in the water sector.

Despite the availability of capital, technology, engineering expertise, and political commitments, the sector lacks the institutional arrangements needed to render investments viable. He noted that the private sector stands ready to invest but is hindered by unstable and non-scalable frameworks. Igwe pointed to the potential economic opportunity, stating that Nigeria's sanitation economy alone could be worth $26 billion by 2030, yet this market remains almost entirely uncaptured by private investment.

He contrasted the water sector with telecommunications, energy, health, and housing, where liberalisation and regulatory reforms unlocked billions in private capital and transformed service delivery. For instance, after telecom liberalisation in the 1990s, private investment surged, making mobile communication accessible to millions. Similarly, reforms in South Africa's energy sector have begun to resolve chronic load-shedding by enabling private participation.

Igwe identified six major barriers discouraging private investment in WASH: revenue uncertainty, poor risk allocation, long investment recovery periods, regulatory weakness, political interference, inadequate project preparation, and the absence of standardised institutional frameworks. He explained that without a sustainable and guaranteed revenue stream and reliable off-takers, the private sector is reluctant to commit capital. Political interference in regulatory appointments further undermines investor confidence, as private actors fear losing their investments if regulators are not independent.

Igwe's remarks underscore the urgent need for structural reforms to harness private sector efficiency and capital, which could unlock billions in funding and dramatically improve water and sanitation access across the continent. Igwe's critique aligns with broader calls for public-private partnerships and regulatory overhaul in African WASH sectors. The Sustainable Development Goal 6 requires approximately $114 billion annually worldwide, highlighting a massive financing gap that governments alone cannot fill.

By replicating successes from other sectors, African nations could mobilise private resources to achieve universal water and sanitation access. However, this requires concerted efforts to design transparent, bankable projects, establish independent regulators, and ensure revenue stability through mechanisms like tariffs or government guarantees. The current reliance on donor funding is unsustainable and fails to leverage the scale and innovation of the private sector.

Igwe's message is clear: without addressing these structural impediments, the water and sanitation crisis will persist, despite global technological advancements and available capital





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Water Crisis Sanitation Private Investment Nigeria WASH SDG 6 Regulatory Reform Donor Dependence Infrastructure

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