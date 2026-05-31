Prince Samuel Onuh Emerges as Labour Party's Senatorial Candidate for Benue South

Prince Samuel Onuh, former Chairman of Ogbadibo Local Government, secured the Labour Party's consensus candidacy for Benue South Senatorial District in a peaceful, INEC‑ supervised exercise, marking a significant step toward strengthening the party's presence in Zone C ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former Chairman of Ogbadibo Local Government Area, Prince Samuel Onuh , has been confirmed as the Labour Party 's consensus candidate for Benue South Senatorial District in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The decision was made by party members representing all nine local government areas that comprise the district during a span of deliberations that were monitored by Labour Party officials and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representatives. The exercise took place on a Saturday under peaceful conditions, and the delegates collectively endorsed Onuh as the party's sole representative in the upcoming senatorial race.

During the announcement ceremony in Otukpo, Onuh expressed gratitude for the mandate he received and highlighted the unity and transparency that characterized the selection process. He noted that the total of 123,000 votes he received across the district reflected a genuine consolidation of support from diverse communities. In his remarks, Onuh pledged that if he is elected, he will work diligently to strengthen the Labour Party's presence throughout Zone C and to deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

He assured constituents that he will not let the entrusted confidence be squandered and emphasized the importance of African ideals of collective welfare and development. The party's state leadership also participated in the event. Williams Ochonu, the Labour Party Chairman for Benue State, congratulated all who attended for maintaining an orderly, democratic environment.

Ochonu commended the overall performance of the candidates who emerged through the party's internal process, encouraging them to keep their focus on the principles of the Labour movement. He urged all members to channel their energies back into grassroots mobilisation immediately after the meeting, reminding them that the true contest and the hard work lie ahead.

Ochonu emphasized that the established unity and strategic planning during the exercise cemented the Labour Party's potential to wield significant influence in future electoral contests. The conclusion of the exercise not only clarified the political landscape for the 2027 elections but also re‑affirmed the identity of the Labor Party's top senatorial candidate. By electing Prince Samuel Onuh, the party underscores its aim to become a nationwide presence capable of challenging the incumbents in the forthcoming general elections.

The results showcase the party's commitment to democratic internal mechanisms, the importance of peaceful elections, and the leveraging of grassroots support to achieve national political objectives





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Prince Samuel Onuh Labour Party Benue South 2027 Elections Ogbadibo

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