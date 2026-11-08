Prince Oladipo Ajidahun Sadella Urges Ondo Governor to Investigate Ute Chieftaincy Dispute

Prince Oladipo Ajidahun Sadella appeals to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to intervene in the Ute obaship tussle, demanding a panel of inquiry to prevent a crisis.

Prince Oladipo Ajidahun Sadella has publicly appealed to Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, to immediately intervene in the escalating chieftaincy dispute in Ute. The traditional ruler emphasized the urgent need to constitute a panel of inquiry to investigate the obaship tussle and prevent the situation from snowballing into a serious crisis. He stressed that the state government must act swiftly to protect the peace and stability of the community, citing the potential for severe acrimony if the current manipulation of the selection process continues unchecked.

Historical Precedent and Ruling Houses

Prince Sadella clarified that the Olule ruling house does not hold exclusive rights to the Ute throne, noting that Olule is merely one of the sons of Akensin, the progenitor of Ute. He explained that the Olule line became royal only after Oshengbuwa, his great-grandfather, died, establishing that Oshengbuwa was the firstborn and the first king of Ute. Consequently, he argued that the Olule house alone cannot unilaterally decide the selection of the new Oba, as this would disregard the historical rights of other ruling houses. He insisted that the community has a diverse royal lineage that must be respected in any future leadership selection.

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The Ifon Selection Attempt and Legal Disputes

The appeal follows a disruptive event on Thursday, where members of the Olule ruling house attempted to initiate the selection of a new king for Ute at the local government secretariat in Ifon. This attempt resulted in immediate tension and was described by Prince Sadella as an unprecedented breach of tradition, as the history of Ute shows that Oba selections have never taken place in Ifon. Only Oshengbuwa was ever given a staff of office in Ifon, making the recent move a significant deviation from established custom. The prince warned that allowing such manipulation would inevitably lead to a crisis, as the people of Ute would not accept an illegitimate process.

Further complicating the matter is the Olule ruling house's claim that other houses are disqualified due to a court injunction. Prince Sadella dismissed this legal barrier, stating that the injunction is not binding because the other ruling houses were not parties to the case. He emphasized that this is Yoruba land, where chieftaincy rotates among various houses, unlike Benin, which has a single ruling house. He asserted that his lineage is fully qualified to contest for the throne and that any attempt to exclude them based on a partial legal order is both invalid and dangerous to communal harmony.

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Institutional Recognition and Previous Interventions

To support his position, Prince Sadella pointed to the Morgan panel of inquiry, which investigated numerous chieftaincy crises across the state, and the Ute declaration signed in 1994. Both institutions explicitly recognized Akensin as the ruling house in Ute, not Olule. He called on the governor to use his good offices to rectify these historical injustices and ensure that the selection process aligns with these authoritative documents. He referenced the governor's previous commendable stance during a crisis in Ikare, where the governor declared he would not allow the recurrence of similar unrest, and urged him to apply the same decisive leadership to Ute.

Government inaction and Next Steps

Despite raising the issue with Deputy Governor Dr. Olayide Adelami and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, no concrete actions have been taken to resolve the dispute. Prince Sadella urged the governor to call the local government chairman to order for allowing the manipulative activities at the Ifon secretariat. He reiterated the call for a comprehensive panel of inquiry that will invite all ruling houses to testify, ensuring a fair and transparent resolution. The immediate goal is to halt the ongoing agitation and establish a framework for peaceful succession that honors the heritage of all royal families in Ute.