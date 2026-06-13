Primate Ayodele Urges FG to Release Nnamdi Kanu or Arrest Sheikh Gumi

Primate Elijah Ayodele calls for Nnamdi Kanu's release or equal treatment of Sheikh Gumi, warning of potential protests.

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele , has called on the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu .

Ayodele made the call while addressing members of his congregation in a video that surfaced online on Saturday. He argued that if the government chooses to continue detaining Kanu, it should also take similar action against Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi. Ayodele maintained that treating the two figures differently could raise questions about the government's sincerity. He also warned that public protests could intensify if the government failed to address growing concerns among citizens.

Ayodele's statement comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding Kanu's detention since his rearrest in 2021. The IPOB leader faces treason charges, and his case has sparked widespread debates about justice and equity in Nigeria. The cleric emphasized that selective application of the law undermines trust in the government. He noted that both Kanu and Gumi have made controversial statements, yet only Kanu remains in custody.

Ayodele urged the government to either charge Gumi similarly or release Kanu to avoid accusations of bias. The call for Kanu's release has been a recurring demand from various groups, including rights activists and southeast leaders. Ayodele added that continued detention without resolution could lead to unrest, particularly in the region. He advised the government to prioritize dialogue over confrontation.

The federal government has not yet responded to Ayodele's latest remarks. As the situation develops, attention remains on how authorities will address the growing pressure for Kanu's release and the broader implications for national unity





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Nnamdi Kanu Elijah Ayodele Indigenous People Of Biafra Sheikh Gumi Federal Government

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