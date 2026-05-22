Primary polls in River State's African Democratic Congress (ADC): Agu Bryan declares Dagogo as winner; pledges collective mission for state's betterment

Local Government Areas (LGAs) in River State, Nigeria held direct primaries for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Agu Bryan, chairman of the election committee, declared Dagogo the winner with 64,700 votes, defeating Sokonte Davies.

Agu Bryan declared Dagogo as the winner of the primary polls in River State; he polled 64,700 votes in 319 wards of 23 local government areas against Sokonte Davies , who got 9,050 votes.

Dagogo thanked party members and Rivers residents for the confidence shown in him. He pledged to work for the betterment of the state, promising to improve security, provide quality education, enhance job opportunities, strengthen healthcare delivery, and restore pride. He pledged not to engage in divisive politics





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Social Issues Nigerian Politics African Democratic Congress Rivers State Primary Polls Direct Primary Elections Local Government Areas Chairman Of Election Committee Agu Bryan Dagogo Sokonte Davies Political Party Guidelines Electoral Act 2026 Security Quality Education Job Opportunities Healthcare Delivery State's Betterment Collective Mission Divisive Politics

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