Pressure Haus, a December 5 music event at Edmark Food Court in Ikeja, Lagos, features Niniola and Zinoleesky, with tickets sold via pressurehaus.com.

DefEar's Management and Ace Management have announced Pressure Haus, a high-energy entertainment event scheduled for December 5 at Edmark Food Court in Ikeja, Lagos. The event is headlined by Nigerian music sensations Niniola and Zinoleesky, and is designed to give attendees a social space to connect, unwind and enjoy quality entertainment.

The announcement comes as December brings a season of celebrations, gatherings and increased social activity. Pressure Haus is positioned as an evening centred on music, culture and shared experiences for music lovers and entertainment enthusiasts in the city.

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How the Pressure Haus Event Is Structured

Pressure Haus is a collaboration between DefEar's Management and Ace Management, with both teams sharing a focus on delivering an engaging entertainment experience. The event is built as a platform that brings audiences together through music and social interaction.

According to the organisers, the event is also meant to contribute to Lagos' festive-season entertainment calendar. The December 5 date at Edmark Food Court places the gathering within the wider run of seasonal activities in the city.

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The lineup is a central part of the format. Niniola and Zinoleesky are named as the headline performers, and their appearances are adding to the anticipation surrounding the event.

Management Views on the Event's Purpose

Babajide Ojewumi, Chief Operating Officer of DefEar's Management, said the company understands that its platforms must go beyond performances to deliver meaningful audience experiences. He said the team has worked in the entertainment industry for several years.

Ojewumi stated that Pressure Haus reflects DefEar's Management commitment to developing offerings that connect audiences, create opportunities for talent and contribute to the continued growth of Nigeria's entertainment landscape. He added that the team is excited to bring the vision to life this December.

Ace Management is described as an entertainment and talent management company focused on developing talent, creating strategic industry partnerships and delivering engaging entertainment experiences. The company seeks to create opportunities that connect talents, brands and audiences while contributing to the growth of Nigeria's creative industry.

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Audience Access and Event Information

Tickets for Pressure Haus are available for purchase via pressurehaus.com. Attendees who want the full ticketing details should use that website.

For further event information and updates, attendees can follow the official Pressure Haus channels. The organisers have directed audiences to these channels for the latest details ahead of the December 5 date.

The event is expected to attract music enthusiasts and audiences looking to make the most of the December social season. Its placement in Ikeja gives Lagos residents a festive music option within the city during the holiday period.