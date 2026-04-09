Pressure Group Urges Goodluck Jonathan to Contest 2027 Presidential Election

A political pressure group, the National Coalition for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has formally requested former President Goodluck Jonathan to consider running for president in the 2027 election, citing his potential to unify the nation and address current challenges.

The National Coalition for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a political pressure group, has officially urged former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to consider a run for the presidency in the 2027 election . The group, calling Jonathan “ Nigeria ’s Only Hope,” believes he possesses the unifying qualities necessary to address the nation's current challenges. This appeal was delivered in person on Wednesday in Abuja, when members of the coalition, led by their National President, Dr.

Tom Ohikere, marched to Jonathan's residence in Maitama to present a formal letter requesting his consideration. The visit followed months of nationwide consultations across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to Ohikere, which revealed a strong desire among citizens for Jonathan's return to power. The coalition believes his leadership is crucial to stabilizing Nigeria's political climate. The group emphasized their direct and clear message to the former President and stated that the message they carried was that Nigerians across the country wanted him to return and contest the presidency in 2027. Ohikere stated that the coalition's actions were driven by the widespread belief that Jonathan is the only figure capable of reversing the current trajectory of despair, homelessness, and disunity plaguing the nation. The group highlighted the economic and security challenges facing the nation, pointing to a decline in living standards and heightened insecurity as key concerns. They cited his previous administration's tangible achievements and his personal attributes as proof of his suitability to take on the role once more. The group has suggested that the former president will declare his intention in the coming days and announce which platform he will represent. \Speaking after the visit, Dr. Ohikere reiterated the group's conviction that Jonathan's past leadership and personal qualities set him apart. He contrasted the current economic situation with that of his tenure, stating that people can readily recall the price of essential commodities like rice and the prevailing exchange rates, implying they believe things were better then. Dr. Jibunusho Umetafa, the National Secretary of the coalition, further emphasized the significance of the visit in garnering support for Jonathan’s potential return. He highlighted critical concerns such as insecurity, economic hardship, and widespread displacement as central issues weighing heavily on Nigerians. Umetafa expressed the view that democratic principles had weakened since Jonathan's departure from office and argued that his leadership style could restore confidence in governance and improve national stability. He emphasized the pressing need to address the insecurity, particularly in the North-West region, and stressed the importance of having an experienced and empathetic leader at the helm. He also stated that Nigerians are waiting for him, especially in the north and that people felt more secure and that democracy had declined since he left office. They hope he can restore it. \Dr. Amodu Samson Abacha, another member of the group, asserted that public sentiment now favors the former president. He pointed out that many Nigerians believe the country was relatively safer during Jonathan’s tenure. He praised Jonathan's conduct during the 2015 transition, highlighting his immediate concession of defeat to former President Muhammadu Buhari, even before the final results were announced, as a hallmark of true democratic leadership. Abacha cited international political trends, with examples of former leaders returning to power, to strengthen the argument for Jonathan’s potential candidacy. He stressed Jonathan’s extensive experience and balanced temperament as factors positioning him as a viable option for Nigeria. The coalition declared that it would persist with its nationwide campaign until the former president formally responds to their request. The consistent message from the coalition's members and leadership is that Jonathan's return represents the best prospect for national unity, stability, and progress, especially given the current concerns over insecurity and economic distress. Their determination to continue advocating for his return underscores their belief in his capability to lead the country through challenging times and return Nigeria to a better state





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