Presidential Villa Employee Confesses Involvement in Alleged Coup Plot

Zekeri Umoru, a maintenance worker at the Presidential Villa, admitted to being recruited into a plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government. The confession, made in a recorded statement, details financial transactions and interactions with key figures, including a military officer and an Islamic cleric. Both Umoru and the cleric deny knowledge of a concrete coup plan, but investigators point to suspicious financial activity and discussions. The trial has been adjourned for further review of evidence.

Zekeri Umoru , a maintenance employee at the Presidential Villa working with Julius Berger Nigeria , has confessed to being drawn into a coup plot targeting President Bola Tinubu ’s government in 2025.

His involvement began in May 2025 through Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, stationed at the Presidential Clinic, who introduced him to Colonel Mohammed “Ma’aji” under the guise of electrical work. Umoru initially believed Ma’aji was a civilian businessman, receiving money transfers in his name and multiple cash payments, sometimes with Ibrahim present.

These transactions included sums ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦120,000 at a location called “Tiger Bar,” and a substantial ₦8.8 million delivered in a “Ghana Must Go” bag, deposited at Zenith Bank. A further ₦2 million was provided the following day, with Ibrahim promising further instructions.

Umoru stated he grew uneasy with the continuous flow of funds and questioned Ibrahim, who explained that Ma’aji was dissatisfied with the country’s state and planned to “sanitize the government” with the help of unnamed associates. Ibrahim also suggested using an ambulance driver to gain access to the Presidential Villa for financial benefit.

However, Umoru consistently denied knowledge of a concrete coup plan, claiming he never knowingly participated in any such plot. He recounted escorting Usman, another associate he later discovered was military personnel, into the Presidential Villa without challenge from security, and cautioned him against taking photographs in his office. He expressed regret and affirmed his support for President Tinubu’s administration.

Separately, Sheikh Imam Kassim Goni, an Islamic cleric who fled insurgency in Maiduguri, admitted receiving funds from Colonel Ma’aji for prayers and charitable purposes, including spiritual intervention for promotion setbacks. However, investigators presented evidence of transactions dating back to March 2023, predating the alleged promotion issues, including a ₦10 million transfer in October 2024. They highlighted discrepancies between his claims and financial records, suggesting a broader scheme.

Discussions about gaining access and acquiring “work tools” further fueled suspicions, though both Umoru and Goni maintained their innocence regarding a coup plot. Counsel for the sixth defendant requested time to review the video exhibits presented in court. The trial was adjourned to May 11, 12, and 13 for continuation





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Coup Plot Presidential Villa Bola Tinubu Zekeri Umoru Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim Colonel Mohammed Ma’Aji Sheikh Imam Kassim Goni Nigeria Government Arrest

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