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Presidential Primary, Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Massive Support for President Tinubu

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Presidential Primary, Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Massive Support for President Tinubu
Presidential PrimaryRenewed Hope AmbassadorsAll Progressives Congress
📆23/05/2026 15:59:00
📰MobilePunch
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The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun next governorship poll, Bola Oyebamiji, participated in the presidential primary of the party held across the 332 wards in the state. Renewed Hope Ambassadors served as ward agents for President Tinubu, and the event went on smoothly without any crisis.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun next governorship poll, Bola Oyebamiji on Saturday participated in the presidential primary of the party held across the 332 wards in the state.

The event was held in a peaceful atmosphere across the state, with Renewed Hope Ambassadors serving as ward agents for President Tinubu. The collation of results at the state level is being done by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the event is expected to be positive for the party, with the overwhelming members showing their belief and loyalty to President Tinubu.

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Presidential Primary Renewed Hope Ambassadors All Progressives Congress President Tinubu Bola Oyebamiji Invest Premium Domains Us Dollars

 

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