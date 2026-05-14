Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PI-CNG & EV) Rollout in Kano

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PI-CNG & EV) was rolled out in Kano, with 15 buses, seven electric vehicles, and 200 CNG tricycles. The initiative aims to build a more resilient and competitive economy, reduce reliance on expensive traditional fuels, and ease transport challenges.

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PI-CNG & EV) was rolled out in Kano , with 15 buses, seven electric vehicles, and 200 CNG tricycles.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the president, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said the initiative aims to build a more resilient and competitive economy. Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf called it a bold step to ease transport challenges and create jobs. PI-CNG EV head Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed said the programme now covers 28 states, supports 58 refueling stations, and has trained over 7,000 Nigerians in vehicle conversion and technical services. Over $2 billion in investment commitments have been attracted





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Presidential Initiative On Compressed Natural Kano Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Electric Vehicles (EV) Investment Training Infrastructure Economic Growth Job Creation

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