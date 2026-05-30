President Trump's Medical Examination: 'Fully Fit' to Continue Duties

The White House has released the findings of President Donald Trump's latest medical examination, declaring him medically fit to continue carrying out the responsibilities of office. The report addressed visible health concerns, including bruising on the President's hands and swelling in his lower legs, and stated that his neurological examination showed normal cognitive and mental function.

The White House has released the findings of President Donald Trump's latest medical examination , declaring him medically fit to continue carrying out the responsibilities of office amid renewed scrutiny of his health.

Trump, who is 79, underwent a routine medical evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday. The delay in publishing the results had sparked fresh speculation in political circles about his health status. In a memorandum issued late Friday, White House physician Captain Sean P. Barbabella stated that the President remains in excellent health and continues to demonstrate strong cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological and overall physical function.

According to Barbabella, Trump is 'fully fit' to discharge his duties as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State. The report also addressed visible health concerns that have attracted public attention in recent months, including bruising on the President's hands and swelling in his lower legs. The physician explained that the bruising was harmless and likely resulted from frequent handshakes while taking aspirin as part of a cardiovascular prevention regimen.

The report further noted that the swelling in his lower legs had improved compared to the previous year. Trump had earlier posted on Truth Social that the medical examination went 'perfectly,' adding that all assessments conducted during his visit to Walter Reed produced satisfactory results. The release of the report comes just weeks before the President turns 80, at a time when the age and physical fitness of senior political leaders remain subjects of public debate in the United States.

It also coincides with renewed discussions surrounding presidential health disclosures, following ongoing debates about the fitness of former President Joe Biden during his time in office. While the White House has consistently maintained that Trump remains physically and mentally capable of performing his duties, public attention has continued to focus on his health due to the bruising on his hands, swelling around his ankles and previous hospital visits.

The latest medical assessment stated that his neurological examination showed normal cognitive and mental function. It added that preventive health counselling was provided, including guidance on diet, exercise, aspirin use and weight management





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President Trump Medical Examination Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Health Status Cardiovascular Function Respiratory Function Neurological Function Overall Physical Function Bruising On Hands Swelling In Lower Legs Preventive Health Counselling Diet Exercise Aspirin Use Weight Management

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