President Trump Holds Off Military Attack on Iran After Appeals by Gulf Countries

President Donald Trump has postponed a planned military attack on Iran after receiving appeals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. He stated that he had been informed that a deal acceptable to the US would be reached, and there would be 'NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!'

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, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka President Donald Trump in the Oval office He, however, warned that the US military would be prepared to 'go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice' if talks failed to produce a deal. Donald Trump, says he is holding off a military attack on Iran that was planned for Tuesday after appeals by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He said the leaders of these Gulf countries asked him to pause the planned attack and allow for 'serious negotiation.

' on Truth Social, said he had been informed that a deal that is 'very acceptable' to the US would be reached, and that there would be 'NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!





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