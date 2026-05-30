President Trump declared in excellent health after routine check‑up ahead of 80th birthday

A detailed White House medical memo reports that President Donald Trump is in excellent physical and cognitive condition, while noting minor bruising, ear scar from a 2024 shooting, and ongoing weight‑loss recommendations.

President Donald Trump underwent his routine medical and dental examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26‑27, 2026, just weeks before his 80th birthday.

The White House released a three‑page memorandum prepared by his physician, U.S. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, which concluded that the president is in "excellent health" and fully capable of performing the duties of Commander‑in‑Chief. The report detailed a comprehensive physical assessment, including cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall functional tests, all of which were described as normal.

Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive exam that he has frequently cited as evidence of his mental sharpness, contrasting his performance with that of former presidents. The memorandum also listed routine preventative counseling: a recommendation to adopt a lower‑calorie diet, increase physical activity, continue low‑dose aspirin therapy, and pursue gradual weight loss.

At 6‑foot‑3 and 238 pounds, Trump weighs about 14 pounds more than he did at his last full annual check‑up in April 2025, prompting the physician to advise continued weight management. In addition to the general health findings, the report addressed several specific observations that have drawn public attention.

The physician noted ecchymosis on the dorsal surface of Trump's right hand, attributing the bruising to minor soft‑tissue irritation from frequent handshaking, which is compounded by his daily aspirin use for cardiac prevention. The memorandum also referenced scarring on the right ear that remains from the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired at the rally, killing a spectator and grazing the president's ear.

Chronic venous insufficiency, a condition identified last summer that causes leg swelling due to faulty vein valves, was confirmed as part of his medical history. The report listed three medications: two for cholesterol control and a low‑dose aspirin for cardiovascular protection. Trump publicly praised the examination, posting on his Truth Social account that the check‑up was "perfect" and the White House later shared a photo captioned "PERFECT BILL OF HEALTH!

" The release of the full report marked a departure from previous practice, as the administration typically issued only a brief summary within hours of the exam. Critics have long accused the president of lacking transparency regarding his health, and the timing of the release-three days after the exam-added to ongoing speculation. Trump labeled the appointment a "six‑month physical," even though the White House earlier described it as an annual medical and dental exam.

This inconsistency, combined with an unannounced hospital visit in October 2025 that was later framed as another annual physical, has contributed to confusion about the frequency and scope of his health evaluations during his second term





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