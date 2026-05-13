President Tinubu Welcomes France-Nigeria Business Council Meeting Outcome

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the outcome of the 10th France-Nigeria Business Council Meeting held during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, stating that both countries are now focusing more on implementing business agreements and investment plans.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the outcome of the 10th France-Nigeria Business Council Meeting held during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, stating that both countries are now focusing more on implementing business agreements and investment plans.

The development was disclosed in a State House press release posted on the official page of Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on May 12, 2026. According to the statement, trade between Nigeria and France reached 4.7 billion dollars in 2025, with Nigeria remaining the leading destination for French investments in sub Saharan Africa.

The meeting was attended by Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole, alongside France’s Minister Delegate, Nicolas Forissier, and business leaders from both countries. President Tinubu commended the Chairman of the France-Nigeria Business Council, Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, for convening the meeting which brought together major private sector players from Nigeria and France.

The statement also acknowledged the participation of business figures including Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu and Wale Tinubu, alongside representatives of companies such as TotalEnergies, CMA CGM, Danone and Accor. Tinubu particularly welcomed the agreement signed between Accor and Shoreline Group for what was described as Nigeria’s first national hotel platform.

“This is the partnership Nigeria is ready for. We are ready for investment that builds, capital that produces, and enterprise that creates jobs,” the President stated. He further said his administration would continue efforts aimed at improving the business environment, supporting investors and strengthening economic reforms





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France-Nigeria Business Council Meeting Africa Forward Summit Bola Ahmed Tinubu Jumoke Oduwole Nicolas Forissier Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede Aliko Dangote Totalenergies CMA CGM Danone Accor Shoreline Group National Hotel Platform Economic Reforms Business Environment Investment Plans Trade Agreements Trade Between Nigeria And France French Investments In Sub Saharan Africa Nigeria As Leading Destination For French Inve Partnership Nigeria Is Ready For Capital That Produces Enterprise That Creates Jobs

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