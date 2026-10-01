President Bola Tinubu urges citizens to protect democracy during the 66th Independence Day address on October 1, 2026, highlighting Nigeria's shift from reform to prosperity.

President Bola Tinubu delivered a pivotal address to the nation on Wednesday, October 1, 2026, marking the 66th anniversary of Nigeria's Independence. In this significant public statement, Tinubu declared that the federal government has successfully transitioned the country from a phase of political reform to one of sustained economic and social prosperity. The President emphasized that achieving this milestone required unwavering dedication to democratic principles and collective national effort.

The address was delivered during the public presentation of a new book titled From AD to APC: The Evolution of Nigerian Political Parties and the Exploits of One Man (1998-2015). This literary work was authored by Sam Omatseye, the Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Nation newspaper. The event took place at the State House in Abuja, bringing together key political figures and historians to document the complex journey of Nigeria's democratic evolution.

Also read Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval for Revised 2026 Budget Cutting Expenditure by Over 3 Trillion Naira

Presidential Vision on Democratic Resilience

President Tinubu characterized the document as a masterpiece that accurately reflects the struggles and triumphs he personally witnessed throughout his political career. He noted that Sam Omatseye began researching these historical events approximately three years prior to the publication, engaging the President through numerous interviews and requests for clarification. This collaboration covered the period from 1999 to 2015, a timeframe that included the formation of the All Progressives Congress and its historic victory over the incumbent government.

Tinubu traced his personal connection to the pro-democracy movement back to the June 12 struggle, recalling his first meeting with Omatseye in Abuja. At that time, Omatseye served as the Managing Editor of the Abuja Bureau for Concord Newspapers. The President described their initial interactions as part of a broader, defining test of courage that shaped modern Nigerian politics and governance structures.

Advertisement

Reflections on Pro-Democracy Sacrifices

During his remarks, President Tinubu paid solemn tribute to the activists who fought for democratic rights, acknowledging their immense sacrifices. He stated that the movement was not merely about survival but was dedicated to securing justice, popular sovereignty, and robust democratic governance for future generations. Tinubu highlighted that many individuals paid a heavy price, including the loss of lives, permanent injuries, and the destruction of livelihoods.

The President used a powerful metaphor to describe the nature of democracy, stating that it is not an heirloom to be locked away in a drawer. Instead, he compared it to a garden that requires daily tending to ensure it grows by leaps and bounds. This perspective underscores the continuous commitment required from citizens and leaders alike to maintain democratic integrity and prevent regression.

Key Stakeholder Responses and Political Alliances

Former Ogun State Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba chaired the event and provided historical context on the progressive movement's trajectory. He chronicled President Tinubu's leadership in Lagos amidst opposition from the Federal Government under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Osoba explained how the movement evolved from the Alliance for Democracy to the Action Congress and eventually the Action Congress of Nigeria before merging with other opposition parties.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani also spoke, thanking President Tinubu for his tenacity and unwavering commitment to democracy. Sani recalled their shared experiences during the pro-democracy struggle and emphasized that entrenching democratic ideals remains difficult due to anti-democratic elements. He stated that no one in Nigeria can boast of better democratic credentials than Tinubu, expressing strong support from the people of Kaduna State.

Advertisement

Future Governance and Economic Implications

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, reaffirmed the governors' commitment to President Tinubu and his political ideals. Uzodimma stressed that state governors have benefited significantly from the President's political leadership and policy direction. This unity among governors signals a cohesive approach to implementing national policies and addressing regional challenges in the coming years.

Tunji Bello, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, commended Tinubu for his doggedness in advancing the progressive cause. The President's address serves as a rallying point for Nigerians to protect the democratic gains achieved over the decades. By linking historical struggles with current prosperity, Tinubu aims to inspire continued vigilance and participation in the nation's democratic process.