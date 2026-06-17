President Tinubu Warns Criminals After Bandit Leader's Killing, Commends Troops for Rescue Operation

President Bola Tinubu has warned criminal elements across Nigeria that they will have no hiding place following the killing of a notorious bandit leader in Kogi State. He commended the Armed Forces and other security agencies for the operation that led to the elimination of Ibrahim Bastuji, a feared bandit kingpin. The President also praised troops for the rescue of Hajiya Amina Abubakar, widow of the late former Chief of Defence Information, Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar (retd.). The opposition Peoples Redemption Party, however, criticised the Federal Government over the worsening security situation in the country, mourning the death of Maj Gen Abubakar (retd.) and calling for stronger action against insecurity.

President Bola Tinubu has issued a stern warning to criminal elements across Nigeria, stating that they will have no hiding place following the successful elimination of a notorious bandit leader in Kogi State by Nigerian troops.

The President commended the Armed Forces and other security agencies for the decisive operation that resulted in the neutralisation of Ibrahim Bastuji, a feared bandit kingpin accused of terrorising communities in Kogi and neighbouring states. Tinubu described the development as a significant blow to criminal networks terrorising communities in the state and its neighbours.

In a statement, the President said Bastuji's reign of violence, kidnapping, and attacks on civilians had inflicted untold hardship on residents, and his elimination would restore confidence and provide much-needed respite to communities that had lived under threat.

'I congratulate our gallant troops on this decisive milestone. Nigeria will not surrender any part of its territory to criminals. This success reflects the renewed determination of our security forces to secure every inch of our land,' the President said. Tinubu also commended troops for the rescue of Hajiya Amina Abubakar, widow of the late former Chief of Defence Information, Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar (retd.

), describing the operation as a demonstration of the high level of professionalism and determination required to confront the forces of evil. Her rescue followed the reported death of her husband in captivity after their abduction by bandits in Katsina State. The President said, 'The safe return of Hajiya Amina Rabe Abubakar is a source of relief to her family and to all Nigerians.

I commend the intelligence coordination and bravery of the officers and men who executed the rescue operation.

' The twin operations come amid sustained security pressure across Nigeria's North-Central and North-West corridors, where banditry and kidnapping have persisted despite repeated military offensives. Meanwhile, the Peoples Redemption Party has criticised the Federal Government over the worsening security situation in the country, mourning the death of Maj Gen Abubakar (retd. ) and describing his death in captivity as a tragic reflection of the government's inability to protect Nigerians from kidnappers and bandits.

The opposition party called for the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of all persons still being held by kidnappers across the country, demanding that the government move beyond issuing press statements and show real commitment to ending the cycle of violence and impunity





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bola Tinubu Bandit Leader Kogi State Armed Forces Security Agencies Hajiya Amina Abubakar Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar Peoples Redemption Party Insecurity Criminal Elements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's National Assembly, President Tinubu's Priorities and Regional Development CommissionsThe text discusses President Tinubu's priorities, the first full year of appropriations under his presidency, and the establishment of regional development commissions in Nigeria.

Read more »

President Tinubu Intervenes in Warri Constituency Electoral Dispute, Calls for Power-Sharing AgreementAn exclusive report on the political standoff in Delta State's Warri Federal Constituency. After INEC's Supreme Court-mandated electoral delimitation was approved then suspended by the Presidency, resulting in protests, President Bola Tinubu convened a high-level meeting. The President has now ordered a specific adjustment to the contested electoral wards and directed the drafting of a power-sharing memorandum to resolve the ethnic tensions between Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo communities.

Read more »

President Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment to Collaboration with Northern Traditional InstitutionsPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to deepening collaboration with traditional institutions and leaders across the Northern part of the country, with a focus on addressing insecurity, promoting national cohesion, and driving sustainable development in Nigeria.

Read more »

President Tinubu Condoles Minister Hannatu Musawa Over Mother's DeathPresident Bola Tinubu expresses condolences to Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa on the passing of her mother, Hajiya Fatima Musa Musawa, describing the loss as painful and urging the family to bear it with fortitude.

Read more »