President Tinubu Votes in APC Presidential Primary Election, Says Democracy is Sustained by Citizens

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu participated in the APC Presidential Direct Primary at his ward in Ikoyi, Lagos, alongside his wife. The APC remains focused, organised, and deeply grounded across Nigeria, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Predicting President Tinubu's victory in the 2027 presidential election, Governor Sanwo-Olu said President Tinubu has continued to demonstrate bold leadership through necessary reforms aimed at strengthening our electoral system, stabilising the polity, and ultimately strengthening the economy. Democracy is not sustained by noise, speculation, or borrowed platforms. It is sustained by citizens who show up, party members who believe, institutions that endure, the grassroots, and a political family rooted in the people.

President Bola Tinubu voted at the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his ward in Ikoyi , Lagos State. President Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, joined other members of the party for the APC direct primary election , which was held across the country on Saturday.

President Tinubu said democracy is sustained by citizens and not noise or borrowed platforms. After the election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said President Tinubu has continued to demonstrate bold leadership through necessary reforms aimed at strengthening our electoral system, stabilising the polity, and ultimately strengthening the economy. The APC remains focused, organised, and deeply grounded across Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu predicted President Tinubu's victory in the 2027 presidential election





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President Bola Tinubu All Progressives Congress (APC) Direct Primary Election Ikoyi Presidential Response Vice Presidential Debate Bayelsa IMC Candidate Marcos Marcos-P Montague APGA Candidate For APC Senate APC Presidential Flagbearer Senator Akin Osuntokun Hassan Ibrahim APC Presidential Primary Election Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

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